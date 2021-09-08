Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTC Pink: VIBEF) (the "Company" or "Vibe"), a vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Mark Waldron will be presenting live at the OTC Markets' Cannabis Industry Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

Presentation: Wednesday, September 8th at 2:00 PM ET

Webcast Link: https://bit.ly/3ylJi2m

Mr. Waldron will be detailing Vibe's growth strategy and recent initiatives relating to its 2021 and 2022 retail, cultivation and brand expansion strategy. Mr. Waldron invites shareholders, investors, advisors, and analysts to attend the real-time, interactive investor presentation and follow-up Q&A session. This will be a live, online event where investors are invited to learn more about Vibe Growth and its potential in the world's largest cannabis market, California. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

To receive additional information, request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact the Company's investor relations team at 1-416-479-9547.

About Vibe Growth Corporation

Vibe Growth Corporation and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a trusted, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise with retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform; home delivery; and Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana and Vibe CBD (cannabidiol) products. Vibe is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand.

To learn more about Vibe, please visit: www.vibebycalifornia.com

Company Contact

Bill Mitoulas

Phone: +1 416.479.9547

Email: ir@vibebycalifornia.com

Website: www.vibebycalifornia.com

