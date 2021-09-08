Cryptex app - anonymous gate to the world of Crypto can now exchange USD to Bitcoin or vice versa.

MOSCOW, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptex, an anonymous service for exchanging cryptocurrencies into fiat and electronic currencies has added the possibility to exchange United States dollars to Bitcoin and USDT ERC20 and vice versa.

It's a registration free, so user has to specify just an email and a faster way of communication - Telegram or Jabber, so that a manager can promptly contact to make a deal. The app is available on Play Market.

"We are also in the process of developing a user-friendly app for trading and simple currency exchange, as we want users to have a useful and powerful solution to buy or sell cryptocurrencies right in their pocket. The app will not send annoying push notifications, but only the necessary information on exchange status updates," according to a Cryptex official.

Currently, the following currencies are available for exchange: Bitcoin, Perfect Money, United States Dollar, Monero, USDT (ERC20).

"You can exchange cash using the app only in Moscow and St. Petersburg so far. If you are interested in other regions and countries, it is better to contact the support, which is also available from the application, to get up-to-date information about the possibility of obtaining such an exchange in the desired location," specifies the representative.

About Company

Cryptex is an anonymous service for exchanging, buying and selling cryptocurrencies, where no verification is required for any kind of transactions. The platform is a prime example of a successful combination of all the necessary features common to a good cryptocurrency exchange. High level of security, cold wallets, stable round-the-clock operation, multi-step authentication and ease of use - all this allows to comfortably trade and exchange cryptocurrencies without any concerns for the safety of deposited funds.

