

Toshifumi Yoshizaki, Executive Vice President at NEC Corporation and Matt Garman, Senior Vice President at Amazon Web Services Inc.

TOKYO, Sept 8, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; 6701) has expanded its collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) in areas that include global 5G and the digital government in support of accelerating digital transformation for customers.In November 2020, NEC and AWS concluded a corporate-level strategic collaboration agreement, and have been developing offerings and strengthening delivery capabilities since then. NEC will now expand this collaboration and strengthen efforts in the following areas:1. Global 5GNEC aims to develop an end-to-end 5G offering and to provide it globally by combining NEC's high-performance cloud-native open 5G mobile core, OSS/BSS solutions, local 5G use cases etc., and AWS cloud and edge solutions. NEC will accelerate telecom carriers' cloudification of network workloads and enhance digital transformation for enterprises by deploying 5G-based infrastructure and applications at the network edge. This combined solution stack will be supported by NEC's system integration services to enable customers to efficiently deploy and scale 5G networks, enhance automation and drive significant improvement in operational economics.2. Digital governmentNEC has been certified as an AWS Government Competency Partner based on the strategic collaboration that started last year and its achievements for governments to date. Going forward, NEC will further strengthen its relationship with AWS and focus on developing and providing a menu of offerings to accelerate the digital transformation for government activities in Japan.3. Hybrid cloudBy collaborating with AWS, NEC aims to develop and provide a menu of offerings that connects on-premises and cloud environments securely, at high speed, and with low latency. This will contribute to the acceleration of digital transformation through modernization that utilizes the customer's existing information technology (IT) assets.To accelerate these initiatives, the NEC Group has increased the number of AWS-certified engineers to 2,000 at present, aiming for 3,000, double the number from the start of collaboration in 2020, and firmly maintains one of Japan's largest delivery capabilities for cloud projects. Going forward, NEC will continue to strengthen these positions and to ensure that it responds to customers' digital transformation demands.Comments from both companies on this collaboration are as follows."NEC is pleased to announce the expansion of its strategic collaboration with AWS. Last year, NEC announced this global collaboration as the first of its kind between AWS and a Japanese company. It has been a great year, seeing many successes in the areas of government, modernization and in the skill enhancement of NEC engineers. NEC is now expanding the collaboration with AWS in the areas of global 5G, digital government and in enhanced hybrid cloud offerings. With the strong global support from AWS, NEC will help drive digital transformation in the government sector and across industries as part of orchestrating a brighter world," says Toshifumi Yoshizaki, Executive Vice President at NEC Corporation."We are delighted to deepen our relationship with NEC. AWS welcomes NEC's commitment and delivery of solutions built on AWS to deliver high-quality solutions that accelerate customers' digital transformations. We look forward to NEC's continued expansion of offerings and further expansion of delivery capabilities to optimize these transformations," says Doug Yeum, Global Head of Alliances & Channels at Amazon Web Services, Inc.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.For the comments from Toshifumi Yoshizaki, Executive Vice President at NEC Corporation and Matt Garman, Senior Vice President at Amazon Web Services Inc, click: https://www.nec.com/en/press/202109/global_20210908_01.html.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.