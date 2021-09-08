Vulcan Industries Plc - Directorate Changes

8 September 2021

Vulcan Industries plc

("Vulcan" or the "Company")

Directorate Changes

Vulcan Industries (AQSE: VULC) announces that CEO, John Maxwell, has decided to step down as an executive director following a period of ill health. However, John will remain on the board as an independent non-executive director to ensure an orderly handover of his responsibilities to Ian Tordoff, who has assumed executive responsibilities and takes up the position of Executive Chairman with immediate effect.

Furthermore, Non-Executive Director, Kieran Vaughan, has informed the Board that he no longer has the capacity to devote the necessary time as a non-executive director to the Company and has decided to step down.

Ian Tordoff, Executive Chairman commented; "On behalf of the Board, I thank John for his leadership of the Company since IPO in June 2020 and am delighted the Board will continue to benefit from his extensive experience in his new role as non-executive director.

I would also like to thank Kieran for his valuable contribution to the evolution of the Group and wish him well with his future endeavours. The search for suitable replacement to the Board has already begun as this remains an exciting time for the Group as we close on several important development milestones and position the group for profitable growth in the years to come."

About Vulcan

Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company.