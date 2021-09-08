Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso's Shareholders' Nomination Board composition

HELSINKI, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stora Enso Shareholders' Nomination Board has been established to exist until otherwise decided. The Shareholders' Nomination Board annually prepares proposals for Stora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting concerning the election and remuneration of members of the Stora Enso Board of Directors and Board committees, as well as the appointments of the Chair and the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors. The Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of the Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors, the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and two members appointed by the two largest shareholders (one each) as of 31 August each year.

Stora Enso's two largest shareholders on 31 August 2021 were Solidium Oy and FAM AB.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board has been appointed and consists of the following members: Antti Mäkinen (Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors), Håkan Buskhe (Vice Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors), Harri Sailas (Chair of the Board of Directors of Solidium Oy), and Marcus Wallenberg (Chair of the Board of Directors of FAM AB).

The Shareholders' Nomination Board has elected Marcus Wallenberg as its Chair.

For further information, please contact:

Carl Norell

Press officer

+46 (0) 722 410 349

Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen

SVP, Investor Relations

tel. +358 40 763 8767

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 23 000 employees, and sales in over 50 countries. Our sales in 2020 were EUR 8.6 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY).storaenso.com/investors

