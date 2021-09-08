Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Das goldene Leuchtfeuer brennt! Transformation vom Geldgrab zum Dividendenzahler?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A113Q3 ISIN: SE0004019545 Ticker-Symbol: 2HJ 
Frankfurt
07.09.21
08:13 Uhr
0,122 Euro
-0,029
-18,96 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIGHTER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIGHTER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.09.2021 | 08:29
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Brighter AB at FNSE (466/21)

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue FNSE

Issuer:      Brighter AB, LEI: 5299001CH8K0RXSYV047            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument:    BRIG SE0004019545                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting reason:  With reference to the press release published by Brighter AB 
          on September 7, 2021 at 17.15 CEST.             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous    September 8, 2021, with normal opening procedure.       
 trading from:                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:     Order books have been flushed.                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related      SE0012740355, SE0015530910                  
 instruments:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50              
         Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
BRIGHTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.