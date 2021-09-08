Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Brighter AB at FNSE (466/21)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Brighter AB, LEI: 5299001CH8K0RXSYV047 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: BRIG SE0004019545 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Brighter AB on September 7, 2021 at 17.15 CEST. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous September 8, 2021, with normal opening procedure. trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related SE0012740355, SE0015530910 instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB