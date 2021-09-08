- (PLX AI) - Clas Ohlson shares should see a fairly neutral reaction today after Q1 earnings were better than expected but August sales came in slightly weaker, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.
- • Q1 gross margin of 39.5% was 0.6 percentage points higher than expected, Kepler said
- • August sales are affected by normalization in the home furnishing category, while the home improvement category held up better, Kepler said
- • Kepler rates Clas Ohlson buy, with price target SEK 110
