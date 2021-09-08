Logi Dock Dramatically Improves the Work-from-Home Experience

Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) is simplifying personal workspaces and improving the video meeting experience for remote and hybrid workers with the launch of Logi Dock, an all-in-one docking station with one-touch meeting controls and a built-in speakerphone, targeted to be certified for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. With Logi Dock, Logitech provides professionals one sleek solution to optimize their desk setup and create a more productive workspace as many organizations transition to permanent hybrid workforces.

"When the pandemic hit, we spent an incredible amount of time with our end users to understand their needs and pain points in a work-from-home world. The result was Logi Dock," said Scott Wharton, general manager and vice president, Logitech Video Collaboration. "This is a disruptive, simple, and modern docking solution along with key collaboration features like one-touch-to-join and better mute control. And not insignificantly, it turns our cluttered 'rats nest' of cabling into the elegant workspace we all aspire to have."

As 77% of Americans believe that desk clutter affects their productivity1, Logi Dock is designed to declutter the desktop by providing a single connection point for desktop devices. Logi Dock connects up to five USB peripherals and up to two monitors while charging your laptop up to 100W. One cable connection from Logi Dock to the laptop eliminates excess wires, dongles and unnecessary chargers for a cleaner, more organized workspace.

Logi Dock integrates with Logi Tune, an intuitive app that helps control and customize the experience of Logitech personal collaboration devices. When combined with Logi Tune's calendar integration, Logi Dock provides intelligent lighting cues to notify when a meeting is about to start and comes with intuitive buttons to join, mute, turn the camera on/off2, and end calls, creating an effortless meeting experience.

Because productive collaboration is largely dependent on high-quality audio experiences, Logi Dock is built with enterprise-grade audio. Users can leverage the noise-canceling speakerphone and, for private conversations, automatically switch audio to a Zone Wireless headset or Zone True Wireless earbuds. Once a meeting concludes, users can then switch to music from Logi Dock's powerful, expertly-tuned speaker.

Logi Dock is available in two colors: Graphite and White (Graphite only for Teams). The easy-to-set-up docking station will be certified to work with leading video conferencing platforms, providing one-touch meeting controls and enterprise-grade audio. In today and tomorrow's remote and hybrid work world, Logi Dock transforms any personal desktop, private office, or focus room into the ideal workspace for better, more productive workdays.

Pricing and Availability

Logi Dock will be globally available in Winter 2021 with an MSRP of $399. Logi Tune calendar feature will be available later this month. To learn more about Logitech's newest solutions, visit our website.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

