Mittwoch, 08.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Das goldene Leuchtfeuer brennt! Transformation vom Geldgrab zum Dividendenzahler?
WKN: 3873 ISIN: LV0000101772  
GlobeNewswire
08.09.2021 | 09:05
Nasdaq Riga: On suspension of trading in AS "Baltic Technology Ventures" shares and delisted from the First North market

Nasdaq Riga, AS board on September 7 has received a letter from Financial and
Capital Market Commission (FCMC) in which FCMC informs: "that FCMC board in
accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market (Law) Article 138
part (1) point 14 has decided to demand delisting of AS "Baltic Technology
Ventures" (reg. no. 40103655981, legal address: Rupniecibas street 1-5, Riga,
LV-1010) shares with ISIN LV0000101772 from the regulated market operator AS
"Nasdaq Riga" (reg.no. 40003167049, legal address: Valnu street 1, Riga,
LV-1050) organized multilateral trading facility First North. 
Considering that the organizer of multilateral trading facility in accordance
with Law Article 133.4 part (10) immediately executes all instructions of FCMC
in accordance with Law Article 138 to suspend or delist a financial instrument,
FCMC requests AS "Nasdaq Riga" to take all necessary actions without delay and
ensure execution of the decision made by FCMC board." 

Taking into account the information provided in the letter, Nasdaq Riga, AS
announces that as of September 8, 2021, trading in the shares of AS "Baltic
Technology Ventures" (BTE1R; ISIN LV0000101772) will be suspended. 


As of September 9, 2021, of AS "Baltic Technology Ventures" shares (BTE1R; ISIN
LV0000101772) will be delisted from the Alternative Market First North. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
