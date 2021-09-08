Anzeige
CDR-Life AG: CDR-Life Announces the Advancement of Antibody Treatment for Patients with Geographic Atrophy with Development Partner Boehringer Ingelheim

Important milestone reached in the development of antibody fragment-based therapeutics for geographic atrophy under collaboration and licensing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim

ZÜRICH, Switzerland, Sept. 08, 2021., today announced that Boehringer Ingelheim has selected an antibody fragment-based therapeutic candidate for advancement to the next phase of development under the existing agreement between the companies for the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), triggering an undisclosed milestone payment from Boehringer Ingelheim to CDR-Life. GA is a blinding retinal disease that occurs in patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and for which there is no treatment.

"We have had an incredibly productive and seamless research collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and CDR-Life, and together taken an important step towards identifying a candidate with the potential to address the unmet medical need posed by this devastating disease," said Christian Leisner, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at CDR-Life.

About Boehringer Ingelheim's and CDR-Life's Collaboration
Boehringer Ingelheim and CDR-Life entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement to research and develop antibody fragment-based therapeutics for geographic atrophy in May 2020.

Under the terms of the agreement, Boehringer Ingelheim will receive an exclusive, worldwide license to develop certain compounds based on CDR-Life's technology against a specific target and will be responsible for global development and commercialization. CDR-Life will be eligible to receive up to CHF 474.5 million.

Contacts:
Björn Peters, CBO
CDR-Life Inc.
Phone: +41 44 515 98 98
bjoern.peters@cdr-life.com

Argot Partners
CDR-Life@argotpartners.com
Phone: +1-212-600-1902


