- (PLX AI) - Scatec shares rose a bit more than 1% in early trading after Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy.
- • Price target was cut to NOK 220 from NOK 360
- • Scatec shares lost more than half of their value this year, and the sell-off was warranted, Carnegie said
- • But the company should be able to add valuable capacity in the second half of this year as well as next year, and is now again an attractive long-term play, Carnegie said
