Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF VIRALA ACQUISITION COMPANY OYJ TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 8 September 2021 SHARES THE SHARES OF VIRALA ACQUISITION COMPANY OYJ TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT Virala Acquisition Company Oyj disclosed that it has today signed a merger agreement to combine Virala Acquisition Company Oyj and Purmo Group Oy Ab. Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Virala Acquisition Company Oyj to observation segment on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1 article e). Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article e: "the Issuer has been subject to a reverse takeover offer or otherwise plans to make, or has been subject to a substantial change in its business or organization so that the Issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company". The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ************************************************