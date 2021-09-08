Anzeige
WKN: A3CTQ4 ISIN: FI4000507488 
Frankfurt
08.09.21
08:03 Uhr
10,000 Euro
+0,180
+1,83 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
08.09.2021
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF VIRALA ACQUISITION COMPANY OYJ TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 8 September 2021 SHARES

THE SHARES OF VIRALA ACQUISITION COMPANY OYJ TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT



Virala Acquisition Company Oyj disclosed that it has today signed a merger
agreement to combine Virala Acquisition Company Oyj and Purmo Group Oy Ab. 



Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Virala Acquisition Company Oyj to
observation segment on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for
Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1 article e). 

Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article e: "the
Issuer has been subject to a reverse takeover offer or otherwise plans to make,
or has been subject to a substantial change in its business or organization so
that the Issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new
company". 

The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts
and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



