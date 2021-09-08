Cigniti Technologies, world's leading Independent Quality Engineering Software Testing Services company, announced the opening of their office in Prague, Czech Republic. With this new expansion, Cigniti further extends its global footprint in the European region to meet the growing digital transformation needs of leading enterprises based in the region. Cigniti is currently serving enterprises from eight countries in the Europe and the U.K.

"Being the best country for business in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), with rich scientific tradition, incredible talent pool, and well developed R&D infrastructure that supports business's ecosystem, Czech Republic was a natural choice for us as we looked at expanding our presence in the Europe region," said Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO, Cigniti.

"This new office will enable us to be more agile and responsive towards the needs of our existing clients in the region and serve them from close proximity. This will also be the nearshore delivery centre for our clients in the UK and EU, and tap into the rich talent pool available locally" said Nanda Padmaraju, Cigniti's head of RoW business.

Cigniti has helped accelerate the digital transformation journey of several global automobile enterprises by providing highly innovative strategic quality engineering solutions. Our presence in Czech Republic would further boost our efforts to partner with the leading automobile enterprises in the central Europe. Enterprises in the European region today are looking towards aligning their transformation roadmaps to leverage the benefits of next-generation technologies such as Hyperautomation (RPA, IoT, AI/ML) for connected cars and digital retail frameworks to kick-start a new "post-COVID" era. Cigniti is committed to providing its clients the required insights, advisory, and digital assurance services to accelerate their business transformation, and help them drive higher ROI from their QA initiatives.

About Cigniti: Cigniti Technologies is a Global Leader in Independent Quality Engineering Software Testing services. Cigniti's 3,100+ experienced professionals are spread across US, UK, Canada, Australia, India, UAE, and South Africa. We are a strategic quality engineering partner for leading global organisations and assist them in accelerating time-to-market by predicting and preventing unanticipated failures, leveraging AI-driven, proprietary Continuous Testing Test Automation solutions, with customer-centricity at the core of the transformation. Our test offerings are Quality Engineering, Advisory Transformation, Digital Assurance, and Quality Assurance solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005452/en/

Contacts:

Midhun Pingili I Midhun.pingili@cigniti.com