Head of Klaus Faber AG Wins Two 2021 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joachim Czabanski, Chairman and CEO of Klaus Faber AG, has been named twice in the 2021 Business Worldwide CEO Awards.

The awards identify and celebrate the most respected executives and business leaders from around the world, across a wide range of business sectors and industries. Unlike many other business awards that celebrate organisations as a whole, here the emphasis is on the outstanding individuals at their helms. The aim of the awards is to give these individuals the recognition they deserve, while encouraging others to achieve similar successes. Joachim Czabanski was the winner of two awards; 'Business Transformation System CEO of the Year - Germany' & 'Inspirational Business Leader of the Year - Europe'.

Klaus Faber AG had already gained a global reputation for the distribution of cables before diversifying into an innovative system supplier for the energy industry. The company now offers products and services as a system integrator in areas as varied as cranes and hoisting devices, tunnel construction, mining, marine applications, infrastructure, e-mobility, broadband expansion, computer centres and regenerative energies. This has led to a massive boost in sales and seen a significant increase in the company's workforce. This is a company that doesn't just talk about the future but embraces it, and Joachim Czabanski has been the architect behind its latest ventures.

A member of the German branch of the World Economy Council (WEC) in Berlin and with a wealth of international experience to draw upon, his success as a business leader is inspiring. He talked to Business Worldwide Magazine about his pioneering changes implemented within Klaus Faber AG and plans for the future of the company.

"Our new business areas are designed to support the "long familiar" core business whilst also generating valuable synergies by their meaningful interlinkage. This harbours plenty of potential for the future, too."

In an industry in which many workers have been employed in the same job for years, some resistance to change was inevitable. Joachim and his management team navigated this by listening to the needs and reservations of every individual staff member, finding ways to get everyone on board and attuned to new ways of working. By reaching people as individuals and talking to them about their own important roles within the company, he was able to make every single person feel valued and listened to, and encouraged to share in the company's overall success. Today Klaus Faber AG is listed by German business magazine Capital among the top 400 apprenticing companies in the republic, and despite the huge changes seen over recent years the staff turnover rate is negligible. Joachim celebrates the importance of each member of staff and invests heavily in training and upskilling, creating a workforce that's happy and loyal.

