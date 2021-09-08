Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: FirstFarms A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to conversion and private placement

The share capital of FirstFarms has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 10 September 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060056166 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: FirstFarms ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 7,653,977 shares (DKK 76,539,770) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 66,314 shares (DKK 663,140) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 7,860,953 shares (DKK 78,609,530) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Conversion price/subscription price: 50,000 shares - DKK 68.60 16,314 shares - DKK 45.97 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FFARMS ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 37192 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1014695