SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Genetic Seed Operations Division Is Experiencing High Demand For Seeds

All Seeds from Initial Harvest Are Already Sold: Next Crop Due End Of September

FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ("SPOI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, recently announced it has sold-out its initial harvest for its OG Kush genetic seed crop.

The purchasers were from both the retail and commercial growers' markets.

15,000 seeds will be delivered to retailers in the Company's proprietary branded packaging;

5,000 seeds were purchased by a commercial grower; and

Approximately 2,000 seeds are reserved for the Company's greenhouse facility to grow flower to be sold at retail in its wholly-owned dispensary.

Tom Smith Founder of Red Line and CEO of SPO Networks Inc. said: "We have witnessed demand exceeding our supply for our initial launch… which is an enviable situation. We sold out of seeds from this initial harvest in about a week. We are scaling up to reach and exceed demand in all categories, seed and flower. More plants are in queue for harvest by the end of September.

We are focused on finding ways to monetize our assets and increase shareholder value and are actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities.

The substantial revenue recently reported provides a very positive outlook, further solidifying the strong fundamentals that we have crafted, as the Company continues with its expansion plans to increase shareholder value."

SPO Networks, Inc.

SPO Networks, Inc. is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including solid waste, scrap metal recycling and demolition with special waste remediation. Additionally, SPO maintains the belief that patients and customers have a right to high quality, economical, and clinically-validated cannabis products. Towards this, SPO aims at medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry. SPO is developing its cultivation facilities for extraction operations, wholesaling of cannabis and cannabis extracts in Colorado to licensed retailers and wholesalers. Eventually, the goal is to expand to retail product manufacturing and dispensary operations in several states, allowing SPO to offer a pricing strategy that will be attractive to consumers large and small.

For more information, please go to: https://www.spoinow.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SPOI/disclosure

Contact:

www.spoinow.com

479-443-6000

info@spoinow.com

SOURCE: SPO Networks, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/663032/SPO-Networks-Inc-SPOI-Genetic-Seed-Operations-Division-Is-Experiencing-High-Demand-For-Seeds