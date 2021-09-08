New Design Kicks the Mop and Bucket Routine by Offering Faster, Easier Cleaning

Bona, a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors, today announced the release of its next generation Bona Premium Spray Mop for Wood and Hard-Surface Floors. The newly designed mop offers a larger baseplate for faster cleaning, rubberized corners to protect furniture, a washable and reusable microfibre pad, and a full-size cleaning bottle of Bona Wood Floor Cleaner, Bona Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner, or Bona Oiled Wood Floor Cleaner.

"Euromonitor called "Craving Convenience" one of the top 10 global consumer trends for 2021," said Jessica Nissander, Director of Marketing, Bona. "Cleaning a floor with a mop and bucket is far from convenient it's time consuming, messy and can even damage floors. The new Bona Premium Spray Mop delivers a better way to clean no need to drag out a mop and bucket, dilute a cleaning solution or empty dirty water."

The Bona Premium Spray Mop is tested to offer the highest level of clean and includes Bona's unique, pH neutral cleaning formulation that is safe for floors, streak free, GREENGUARD Certified, and recommended by professional flooring contractors. The original Bona Premium Spray Mop launched in 2008 and was the first microfibre spray mop on the market. This new, upgraded version is available with a variety of new features, including:

Full-size, 850 ml bottle of Bona Wood Floor Cleaner, Bona Oiled Wood Floor Cleaner or Bona Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner is standard with each mop. This GREENGUARD certificated solution is safe for use in the home and around family.

Nissander continued, "In addition to the upgraded features the Bona Premium Spray Mop is also a tool for more sustainable cleaning. The mop pad is machine washable and reusable while the cleaning solution is formulated to be highly effective and safer for floors, families and pets."

The Bona Premium Spray Mop is available at retailers across Europe including DIY stores, specialty home stores, hardware stores, and e-commerce channels including Bona.com.

About Bona

Bona is a family-owned, sustainably driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors. Founded in 1919, Bona was the first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products. Today, Bona offers products for most premium floor surfaces including wood, tile, vinyl, resilient, rubber and laminate. Bona's turnover is 3.1bn SEK (EUR 307 million) 2020. The head office is in Malmö, Sweden, and the company is represented globally by its 17 subsidiaries, 70 distributors, 600 employees and 5 factories. For more visit www.bona.com.

Heather Lindemann Bona

+1 (800) 872-5515

heather.lindemann@bona.com