National Comprehensive Cancer Network: NCCN Shares Latest Expert Recommendations for Prostate Cancer in Spanish and Portuguese

During Prostate Cancer Awareness Month the National Comprehensive Cancer Network is announcing up-to-date, translated guidelines featuring recent advances in care for one of the most-common types of cancer, available at NCCN.org/global

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)-a nonprofit alliance of leading cancer centers in the United States-announces recently-updated versions of evidence- and expert consensus-based guidelines for treating prostate cancer, translated into Spanish and Portuguese. NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) feature frequently updated cancer treatment recommendations from multidisciplinary panels of experts across NCCN Member Institutions. Independent studies have repeatedly found that following these recommendations correlates with better outcomes and longer survival.

"Everyone with prostate cancer should have access to care that is based on current and reliable evidence," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "These updated translations-along with all of our other translated and adapted resources-help us to define and advance high-quality, high-value, patient-centered cancer care globally, so patients everywhere can live better lives."

Prostate cancer is the second most commonly occurring cancer in men, impacting more than a million people worldwide every year.1 In 2020, the NCCN Guidelines for Prostate Cancer were downloaded more than 200,000 times by people outside of the United States. Approximately 47 percent of registered users for NCCN.org are located outside the U.S., with Brazil, Spain, and Mexico among the top ten countries represented.

"NCCN Guidelines are incredibly helpful resources in the work we do to ensure cancer care across Latin America meets the highest standards," said Diogo Bastos, MD, and Andrey Soares, MD, Chair and Scientific Director of the Genitourinary Group of The Latin American Cooperative Oncology Group (LACOG). The organization has worked with NCCN in the past to develop Latin American editions of the NCCN Guidelines for Breast Cancer, Colon Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, and Rectal Cancer, and co-hosted a webinar on "Management of Prostate Cancer for Latin America" earlier this year. "We appreciate all of NCCN's efforts to make sure these gold-standard recommendations are accessible to non-English speakers and applicable for varying circumstances."

NCCN also publishes NCCN Guidelines for Patients, containing the same treatment information in non-medical terms, intended for patients and caregivers. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients: Prostate Cancer were found to be among the most trustworthy sources of information online according to a recent international study. These patient guidelines have been divided into two books, covering early and advanced prostate cancer; both have been translated into Spanish and Portuguese as well.

NCCN collaborates with organizations across the globe on resources based on the NCCN Guidelines that account for local accessibility, consideration of metabolic differences in populations, and regional regulatory variation. They can be downloaded free-of-charge for non-commercial use at NCCN.org/global or via the Virtual Library of NCCN Guidelines App. Learn more and join the conversation with the hashtag NCCNGlobal.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and researchcollaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information and follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg, and Twitter @NCCN.

1 Bray F, Ferlay J, Soerjomataram I, Siegel RL, Torre LA, Jemal A. Global Cancer Statistics 2018: GLOBOCAN estimates of incidence and mortality worldwide for 36 cancers in 185 countries. CA Cancer J Clin, in press. The online GLOBOCAN 2018 database is accessible at http://gco.iarc.fr/, as part of IARC's Global Cancer Observatory.

