Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Das goldene Leuchtfeuer brennt! Transformation vom Geldgrab zum Dividendenzahler?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ETVA ISIN: CA3499151080 Ticker-Symbol: F4S 
Tradegate
08.09.21
12:47 Uhr
3,717 Euro
-0,008
-0,21 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6943,75312:49
3,7013,75812:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2021 | 11:05
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Fortuna announces sale of common shares of Keon Capital Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announced that on September 7, 2021 the company entered into agreements with two private purchasers providing for the sale of an aggregate of 515,365 common shares (the "Sale Shares") held by Fortuna in Keon Capital Inc. (formerly Prospero Silver Corp.) ("Keon"), at a purchase price of C$0.10 per common share, for aggregate proceeds of C$51,536.50.

The Sale Shares represent approximately 26.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Keon as of September 7, 2021. Upon completion of the transactions contemplated in the sale agreements, Fortuna disposed of all its common shares in Keon and does not hold any common shares or securities in Keon. Fortuna disposed of the Sale Shares for investment purposes and currently has no plan or proposal which relates to or would result in acquiring ownership or control over securities of Keon.

A copy of the early warning report required to be filed by Fortuna with respect to the foregoing matters will be filed and made available under Keon's profile on SEDAR (https://sedar.com/DisplayProfile.do?lang=EN&issuerType=03&issuerNo=00028956). A copy of the early warning report may also be obtained by contacting Fortuna's Corporate Secretary at +1.604.484.4085.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and an advanced development project in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our shareholders and stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website (https://fortunasilver.com/).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com (mailto:info@fortunasilver.com)


FORTUNA SILVER MINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.