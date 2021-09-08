Calldorado has acquired longstanding partner Appvestor in a deal that will give its community of app developers instant access to advanced user acquisition tools.

The two companies make a good fit. Both are dedicated to helping app makers grow but in different ways. Calldorado's unique technology helps Android developers keep existing user bases active and monetize them. Meanwhile, Appvestor's AI-powered tools help them find new customers.

Appvestor was established in 2017 to build a technology engine that deploys machine learning and predictive algorithms to establish the best destinations for paid marketing campaigns. Its complete service to developers includes:

A technology engine that maps campaign progress against revenue, conversion, and retention at a user level.

Experience in running marketing campaigns that deliver large volumes of new users and the highest return on investment.

Access to creative resources including studio and production.

Expertise in ASO (App Store Optimization), which boosts the impact of campaigns and the number of customer conversions.

Calldorado has been working closely with Appvestor since its launch. Mathias Schroeder, co-CEO and co-founder of Calldorado, believes the buy-out is a logical move for both parties. He says: "Our tech does a brilliant job of keeping app users engaged. But it doesn't find new ones. That's why we have worked with many user acquisition platforms in the past.

"Appvestor was always the best. It's the only one with predictive algorithms that can dynamically adjust a marketing campaign to maximize return on investment at all times. Paid user acquisition is a key strategic asset for us, so acquiring Appvestor makes perfect sense. We can't wait to combine the two companies' skills into a service that can really help scale our first-party and customer apps."

The acquisition comes at a time of rapid growth in the app market. Total app downloads across both iOS and Google Play hit 130 billion (1). This was a 10% increase on 2019.

Meanwhile, total consumer spend on apps (in-app purchases, subscriptions, and premium apps) reached $143 billion in 2020 up 20% in a year. App Annie believes the total could hit $270 billion by 2025.

The buoyant app market has fuelled a fast-growing app install ad sector. Developers increasingly rely on paid marketing to drive installs. So much so that analysts expect the total spend to rise from $57.8 billion in 2019 to $118 billion in 2022 (2).

About Calldorado

Calldorado's unique user activation and monetization technology, the Caller SDK, helps Android app publishers keep their app user bases active, drives incremental traffic, and maximizes app revenue. Calldorado also publishes first-party apps; it launched its own content business with the acquisition of CIAmedia in 2018. A year later it acquired the call enrichment specialist adaffix. Calldorado was established in 2016 with headquarters in Denmark and is privately held.

1. Source: App Annie State of Mobile 2021 https://www.appannie.com/en/go/state-of-mobile-2021/

2. Source: Appsflyer https://www.appsflyer.com/blog/trends-insights/app-install-ad-spend/

