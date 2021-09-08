The airplane is powered by 22 square meters of solar cells with an efficiency of up to 24% and 14 kWh of lithium-ion batteries. According to its creators, it can reach an altitude of 25,000m.From pv magazine France Swiss start-up SolarXplorers is currently developing the world's first PV-powered stratospheric plane, at the Payerne military airfield in Switzerland. Called Solarstratos, the aircraft measures 8.5m in length and 24.8m in wingspan and has a total weight of 450kg. It is covered with 22m2 of solar panels that will power an electric motor connected to lithium-ion batteries to ensure ...

