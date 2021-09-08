Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Das goldene Leuchtfeuer brennt! Transformation vom Geldgrab zum Dividendenzahler?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865623 ISIN: NO0003921009 Ticker-Symbol: NK1A 
Tradegate
06.09.21
09:41 Uhr
0,785 Euro
+0,004
+0,51 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DNO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DNO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7820,78411:57
0,7820,78311:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2021 | 11:41
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DNO ASA: DNO02 - Key Information Relating to Redemption of Bond Loan

Issuer: DNO ASA

ISIN of bond loan: NO0010823347

Date of redemption: 22 September 2021

Redemption amount: USD 145,400,000

Outstanding loan amount after redemption: 0

Redemption price: 103.50% plus accrued, and unpaid interest

Other information: As announced on 1 September 2021, the Issuer will buy back bonds in the aggregated nominal amount of USD 154,600,000 to be cancelled and discharged (buy-back of bonds at same pricing as for the call).

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.


DNO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.