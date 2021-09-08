D-Orbit UK Signs Contract with ESA for Development of Debris Removal Technology

The scope of the contract is the development and in-orbit demonstration of a "Deorbit Kit," a self-contained suite of equipment that enables space vehicles of any size to perform propulsive decommissioning maneuvers

HARWELL, United Kingdom, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UK branch of D-Orbit signed a €2,197M contract with the European Space Agency (ESA) for phase 1 of the development and in-orbit demonstration of a "Deorbit Kit" as part of ESA's Space Safety Programme (S2P).



The decommissioning kit proposed by D-Orbit is a self-contained suite of equipment that can be tailored to space vehicles of any size to enable them to perform a propulsive decommissioning maneuver at the end of their mission or after a failure, even if the spacecraft has become unresponsive. The kit and the know-how developed are also foundational capabilities that can be used in the future as part of active debris removal mission concepts.

"We believe that the development and in-orbit demonstration of this system will pave the way for the development of several other applications of autonomous deorbiting systems for future LEO missions," said Simon Reid, COO of the UK branch of D-Orbit. "In addition, the work performed in this activity will define a foundational capability that can be adapted in the future for active debris removal mission concepts, such as on-orbit installation of de-orbit kits on satellites already in space."

D-Orbit will lead a consortium to develop the multi-purpose kit, which will be installed initially on a Vega Rocket payload adapter called Vespa (Vega Secondary Payload Adapter). This type of equipment is traditionally left in a 'gradual disposal' orbit, which although compliant with current international guidelines, represents a contribution to the growing debris problem. The kit will be installed before the launch to perform a propulsive direct re-entry maneuver over a designated uninhabited area shortly after the rocket has deployed its payload.

The design reference mission for the first phase of development for this new device is the VESPA Upper part, which is currently foreseen as the launch adaptor for the ESA ClearSpace-1 mission, scheduled for 2025. The final target application for the device will be confirmed at the start of phase 2 of the program.

"This contract is an important milestone for D-Orbit group and for the entire space sector," said Luca Rossettini, CEO of D-Orbit. "We, space pioneers in the space industrial ecosystem, shall stand up and act to preserve the future of our business and the entire humankind. The first product we launched on the market long time ago was a decommissioning device. Today, we are working to make sure the space debris problem turns into a commercial opportunity and a resource for the future development of space."

Besides D-Orbit, the consortium includes Airbus Defence and Space, ArianeGroup, GMV Innovating Solutions, and Optimal Structural Solutions. The kickstart meeting is scheduled for today, Sept. 8.

About D-Orbit

D-Orbit is a market leader in the space logistics and transportation services industry with a track record of space-proven technologies and successful missions.

Founded in 2011, before the dawn of the New Space market, D-Orbit is the first company addressing the logistics needs of the space market. ION Satellite Carrier, for example, is a space vehicle that can transport satellites in orbit and release them individually into distinct orbital slots, reducing the time from launch to operations by up to 85% and the launch costs of an entire satellite constellation by up to 40%. ION can also accommodate multiple third-party payloads like innovative technologies developed by startups, experiments from research entities, and instruments from traditional space companies requiring a test in orbit.

D-Orbit is a space infrastructure pioneer with offices in Italy, Portugal, UK, and the US; its commitment to pursuing business models that are profitable, friendly for the environment, and socially beneficial, led to D-Orbit becoming the first certified B-Corp space company in the world.

For more information, do not hesitate to get in touch with:

Corbin Mihelic - CSG for D-Orbit

cmihelic@wearecsg.com

+1 316 209 9794

Elena Sanfilippo Ceraso - Media Manager

elena.sanfilippo@dorbit.space

Caterina Cazzola - Head of Communications

caterina.cazzola@dorbit.space

+39 340 2840 792

Follow us on: