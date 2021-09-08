H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative asset management firm with $45 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce the closing of its inaugural European Middle Market Fund, H.I.G. Europe Middle Market LBO Fund (the "Fund"). The Fund closed with aggregate capital commitments of €2 billion. The Fund will leverage H.I.G.'s existing European infrastructure to target middle market companies with values up to €1 billion, primarily in Western Europe.

Sami Mnaymneh and Tony Tamer, H.I.G. Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, commented: "We are delighted with the continued support from our limited partner base, which reflects their confidence in the capability of our European team and our differentiated value-added investment approach."

Markus Noe-Nordberg, Head of H.I.G. Europe Middle Market, added: "The current economic environment in Europe leaves us well-positioned to execute our value-creation strategy. We are confident that our experienced team, and our established local presence, will allow us to successfully navigate this period of uncertainty and deliver value for our investors. The Fund is already more than 25% committed across six investments."

Jordan Peer, Managing Director and Global Head of H.I.G. Capital Formation, added: "The Fund received tremendous support from our global investor base, allowing us to complete an entirely virtual fundraising process. The Fund is comprised of a diverse group of leading investors including foundations, endowments, public and corporate pensions, consultants, sovereign wealth funds, and family offices in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $45 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

