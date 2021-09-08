Leading British beauty brand Barry M offers UK customers an enhanced and personalised online beauty experience powered by cutting-edge AI and AR technology.

Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty tech solutions provider, has partnered with the UK's leading colour cosmetics brand, Barry M, for the launch of the brand's first-ever virtual try-on (VTO) online shopping experience, powered by Perfect Corp.'s YouCam for Web technology.

YouCam for Web is a pioneering digital beauty tech solution created by Perfect Corp. that gives beauty brands a chance to reimagine their ecommerce shopping experience through an interactive and personalised virtual try-on tool. The solution incorporates Perfect Corp.'s AI and AR virtual try-on technology, allowing customers to instantly try on products via their mobile camera or webcam on desktop, with true-to-life results.

The VTO experience is available now for UK customers exclusively at BarryM.com. Customers can easily and safely try on 180 SKUs across Barry M's renowned collection of shades and categories, including eyeshadow, eyeliner, Lip Paint, bronzer and contour. The experience also enables consumers to discover their perfect Barry M Fresh Face foundation shade match, allowing for a hyper-personalised makeup shopping experience.

Virtual Try-On Provides a Personalised Shopping Experience for Consumers

By introducing Perfect Corp.'s one-of-a-kind VTO solution, Barry M is able to offer its customers a hyper-realistic virtual beauty experience in the comfort of their own homes, or while browsing shades in store, with the use of QR codes. Virtual try-on is proven to drive digital engagement and increase consumer purchasing confidence by enabling brands to provide personalised product recommendations tailored to individual looks, skin types, and consumer needs. As no physical product is needed to test a specific shade, virtual try-on also provides a sustainable and hygienic beauty testing experience, which is top of mind for many consumers following the pandemic and removal of product testers in store.

AI and AR Solutions for a Digital-First, Sustainable Future in Beauty

"Advanced technology is fast becoming a crucial element of any beauty brand's digital transformation strategy. Our AI and AR solutions are a key differentiator that sets brands apart by enhancing the customer experience through our sophisticated and personalised Virtual Try-On solution," said Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Barry M, and to help it serve its customers in a brand new and immersive way. We are looking forward to seeing the results and to being a part of the business' overall growth and expansion."

"At Barry M, we are constantly looking for new ways to connect and engage with our customers," shared Barry M CEO, Dean Mero. "As we mark our 40th anniversary in 2022, it's important to us to ensure our business continues to evolve and is fit for the rapid changes and consumer expectations in the beauty industry. We are proud to be a 100% vegan and cruelty-free brand and, by introducing Perfect Corp.'s virtual try-on technology, we'll not only be at the cutting edge of technology, but our customers will be able to experiment with our products in a brand-new immersive way, which is realistic, safe and environmentally friendly too."

About Perfect Corp

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read our Complete Guide to Beauty Tech

About Barry M Cosmetics

Founded in 1982 by Barry Mero, Barry M is the UK's leading colour cosmetics company. The Company is an independent family-run business based in North London, where 70% of Barry M products are formulated and manufactured. Barry M is renowned for bold and fearless makeup and Nail Paints which have always been Cruelty Free, and now 100% Vegan. A much-loved high street brand in the UK, Barry M has a growing global presence in Europe, Australia, Indonesia, the USA and in many more developing markets.

