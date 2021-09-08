Better Plant Sciences Inc.: Better Plant Adds Whole Foods Market Pacific Northwest as Vendor for Jusu Bar

Juices are now available in select locations in the Vancouver Metro

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FSE:YG3) ("Better Plant"), is pleased to announce Jusu cold-pressed juices have now added Whole Foods Market Pacific Northwest for 6 juices which are now available in select locations in Metro Vancouver.

The products that are now available at Whole Foods Market Cambie and Whole Foods Market North Burnaby are:

Dancing in the Dark: Filtered water, Lemon Juice, Organic cane sugar, Charcoal

Good Vibrations: Apple juice, Cucumber juice, Lemon juice, Kale juice, Ginger juice, Spinach juice, Parsley juice

Blue Moon: Filtered water, Lemon juice, Organic cane sugar, Spirulina extract

Eye of the Tiger: Orange juice, Carrot juice, Apple juice, Turmeric juice, Lemon juice

Welcome to the Jungle: Cucumber juice, Celery juice, Lemon juice, Spinach juice, Green Pepper juice, Parsley juice

Heart and Soul: Carrot juice, Beet juice, Apple juice, Romaine juice, Celery juice, Lemon juice, Ginger juice

"We are so happy to support local businesses within our communities and are excited to bring Jusu to our customers in the great Vancouver area," said Denise Breyley, Principal Forager of Whole Foods Market Pacific Northwest.

In addition to these Vancouver locations, Jusu juices are also available at Whole Foods Market Victoria. Also 14 products from the Jusu Wellness face care collection are now available for purchase at 7 Whole Foods Market locations throughout Ontario.

"We are thrilled that our newly branded cold-pressed juices have been well-received", said Penny White, President and CEO of Better Plant. "With the addition of Whole Foods Market Pacific Northwest, we expect the Jusu ecosystem to continue growing."

About Better Plant Sciences Inc.

Better Plant harnesses plant intelligence and leverages modern science to offer sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth. It makes and sells over 75 proprietary products, all made with 100% natural ingredients, under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve and Wright & Well. Better Plant operates Jusu Bar, a quick serve restaurant alternative in Victoria, BC, which serves up fresh, healthy, and nutritious options with a focus on Jusu cold-pressed juices. Jusubar.com offers home delivery of refrigerated plant-based beverages consisting of cold-pressed juices and packaged juice cleanses. Through its Shopify enabled eCommerce sites getjusu.com and urbanjuve.com, Better Plant sells plant-based personal care products and cleaning products. Better Plant products are sold through a network of over 150 online and brick and mortar retail locations including Whole Foods Market, Pharmasave, Healthy Planet and Vitasave. Better Plant also offers operational, financial, and other services to companies with businesses that align with Better Plant's mission to help create a better world.

For more information or to purchase Jusu Bar, visit jusubar.com or follow on Instagram.

For more information on Better Plant, visit betterplantsciences.com or follow on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Penny White, President & CEO

penny@betterplantsciences.com

1-833-515-2677

Investor Relations:

Alexandra Dumanski

invest@betterplantsciences.com

1-833-515-2677

Sales Inquiries:

Amber Allen, Head of Sales

amber@betterplantsciences.com

604-808-8118

