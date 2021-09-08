

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 5.25 A.M. EDT).



In the Green



Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) is up over 205% at $2.93 ( reverse stock split)



Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) is up over 75% at $9.31



Arqit Quantum Inc. Ordinary Shares (ARQQ) is up over 36% at $15.48



India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) is up over 17% at $1.87



National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) is up over 15% at $2.89



Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is up over 12% at $10.82



Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) is up over 10% at $2.65



SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) is up over 9% at $1.94



Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) is up over 9% at $4.09



In the Red



Mechel PAO (MTL) is down over 14% at $4.28



NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) is down over 9% at $4.90



eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (EFTR) is down over 9% at $11.65



Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (IMPL) is down over 7% at $16.98



OpGen, Inc. (OPGN) is down over 6% at $3.27



Coty Inc. (COTY) is down over 6% at $8.65



UiPath Inc. (PATH) is down over 6% at $58.29



Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) is down over 4% at $0.93



