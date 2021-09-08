FIRSTGROUP PLC - Additional Listing

FirstGroup plc (the "Company")

Additional Listing

8 September 2021

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) for a block listing totalling 700,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company to trade on the LSE and to be admitted to the FCA's Official List. The shares shall rank pari passu with the existing issued shares of the Company.

Admission of the shares is expected to take place on 10 September 2021.

These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of allotments pursuant to the FirstGroup plc Share Incentive Plan (BAYE).

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1

Enquiries:

Seema Kamboj

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0)7583 675724