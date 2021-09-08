Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Das goldene Leuchtfeuer brennt! Transformation vom Geldgrab zum Dividendenzahler?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Tradegate
06.09.21
08:13 Uhr
1,040 Euro
-0,010
-0,95 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0201,06012:10
1,0401,05012:23
PR Newswire
08.09.2021 | 12:16
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Additional Listing

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Additional Listing

PR Newswire

London, September 8

FirstGroup plc (the "Company")

Additional Listing

8 September 2021

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) for a block listing totalling 700,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company to trade on the LSE and to be admitted to the FCA's Official List. The shares shall rank pari passu with the existing issued shares of the Company.

Admission of the shares is expected to take place on 10 September 2021.

These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of allotments pursuant to the FirstGroup plc Share Incentive Plan (BAYE).

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1

Enquiries:

Seema Kamboj

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0)7583 675724

FIRSTGROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.