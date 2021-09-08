London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - Insurance continues to strive for innovation - but meeting continually rising expectations for a seamless digital experience is no easy feat.

Stakeholder investment, an overwhelming influx of technology, and growing concerns over data ownership provide continually challenging barriers for modernisation in insurance - but now is not the time to sit back and relax. Spurred on by the likes of ecommerce giants and newcomers to the insurance playing field, large, traditional incumbents and small to mid-size insurers alike must leverage new technology and data for continued acceleration in innovation efforts.

Sign up for our free webinar "Leverage the Advanced Capabilities of New Technology & Data for Modernised Insurance" on 16th September at 15.00 CET

Join industry leaders Pierre du Rostu (Global Head of Innovation, AXA XL), Ian-Edward Stafrace (Chief Strategy Officer, Atlas Insurance PCC), Lisa Silver (Senior Product Manager Buy Journeys, Liberty Mutual Europe) and Giuseppe Di Riso (Key Account Manager - Director, Globals Division, Swiss Re) as they share their valuable insights:

Innovation fired by data: Leverage new data streams from IoT, social media and wearables to fuel the necessary insight for personalised, modern insurance

Leverage new data streams from IoT, social media and wearables to fuel the necessary insight for personalised, modern insurance The ultimate benefit to the customer: Centre the customer at the heart of every innovation decision to drive loyalty and maintain essential advantage in today's competitive landscape

Centre the customer at the heart of every innovation decision to drive loyalty and maintain essential advantage in today's competitive landscape Tech alone is not the solution: From sales agents to board room executives, ensure the entire organisation understands the importance of innovation and actively embraces change for maximum adoption

Register for free today and receive access to the full recording post-webinar

Everyone who registers will automatically receive the recordings straight to their inbox, including those unable to join to watch the webinar live.

This webinar is planned in conjunction with The Future of Insurance Europe 2021 (4-5th November, Online), returning this year to revolutionise insurance, together. Uniting the most influential CEOs, C-suite leadership teams and visionary thought-leaders for real business discussions that truly tackle challenges, develop solutions, set benchmarks, and collectively drive momentum for an exciting future of opportunity.

For more information regarding the webinar above or The Future of Insurance Europe 2021 - please contact Alex Wilson, alexandra.wilson@thomsonreuters.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95846