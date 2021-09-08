Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.09.2021
Das goldene Leuchtfeuer brennt! Transformation vom Geldgrab zum Dividendenzahler?
MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 8

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

8 September 2021

EMPLOYEE SHARE PLANS

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

We advise that on 7 September 2021, transactions took place in relation to the Mondi Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") on behalf of directors of Mondi plc.

The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by UK HM Revenue and Customs under which UK employees are able to buy Ordinary shares in Mondi plc ("Mondi Shares") using monthly deductions from salary and to receive allocations of free matching Mondi Shares ("Matching Shares").

There follows notification forms for two directors of Mondi plc. The price given for the nil consideration Matching Shares reflects the market value on the day of purchase.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CEO
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of partnership and free matching shares via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares acquired were acquired for nil consideration.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£20.54817514
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

14

£20.548175
e)Date of transaction2021-09-07
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange XLON

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMike Powell
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of partnership and free matching shares via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares acquired were acquired for nil consideration.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£20.54817516
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

16

£20.548175
e)Date of transaction2021-09-07
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange XLON
© 2021 PR Newswire
