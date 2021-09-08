Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched") a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of artisanal functional mushrooms, is pleased to announce the Company, in collaboration with KGK, a licensed CRO in Canada, is commencing the next preclinical trial study on Amanita Muscaria Extract (AME-1). The trial will comprise a neurobehavioral study focusing on determining the neurotoxicity effects of AME-1 on functional and motor activity, and in conjunction with the other toxicity studies, will provide scientific evidence for the efficacy and safety of AME-1. The study will involve non-invasive observational measures assessing neurological, motor and functional integrity, which are critical indicators to measuring neural function.

Brian Tancowny, Scientific Advisor to Psyched Wellness, stated: "This study is another key step in understanding the effects of (AME-1), in pursuit of a safe dosing regimen for human consumption. The results of this study will further enhance the Company's knowledge of AME-1 and further identify in a scientific setting any behavioral and neurological functional changes with the use of AME-1."

Jeff Stevens, CEO of Psyched, said: "This preclinical trial study moves the Company closer to being able to market our products in 2022 which are aimed at helping relaxation, stress relief, and better sleep. Psyched will be the first company to complete the extensive scientific trials on Amanita Muscaria in order to position AME-1 as the first extract of the fungi that is legal for human consumption in the health and wellness markets."

About Psyched Wellness Ltd.:

Psyched Wellness Ltd. is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to the distribution of mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods. The Company's objective is to create premium mushroom-derived products that have the potential to become a leading North American brand in the emerging functional food category. The Company is in the process of developing a line of Amanita muscaria-derived water-based extracts, teas and capsules designed to help with three health objectives: promote stress relief, relaxation and assist with restful sleeping.

About CannaLabs Science Inc.:

CannaLabs Science Inc. is a Canadian-based, Health Canada licensed analytical laboratory. The Company's state of the art lab specializes in analytical testing for the cannabis, natural health products and pharmaceutical industries. Since inception, CannaLabs has collaborated with various Clients to develop scientific methods and validations to support product development, test raw materials and finished products, and develop and conduct characterization and stability studies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to (i) Cannalabs performing stability tests on the Company's AME-1 on the terms and conditions outlined in this press release, (ii) the safety of AME-1 for human consumption, (iii) the Company's expectations with respect to the commercialization of AME-1, (iv) and the Company's expectation to develop a line of Amanita muscaria-derived water-based extracts, teas and capsules designed to help with stress relief, relaxation, and restful sleeping. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, Cannalab's ability to complete the stability tests on the terms and conditions outlined this release and develop the new testing method for the material, the stability tests producing sufficient results to allow Company to determine the expiration dates and storage conditions for the final product, the Company's ability to commercialize the products which depends on the Company receiving the necessary raw materials needed to complete the research and market the products, the Company having the resources to complete the research and prepare and file the necessary regulatory applications needed to commercialize the product, the products having the expected impact on stress relief, relaxation, and sleeping.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

