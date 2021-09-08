COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

8 SEPTEMBER 2021

DECISIONS OF THE RICHEMONT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (the 'Company') held today in Geneva, the shareholders approved all of the matters on the agenda by an overwhelming majority.

Specifically, the results for the year, including the proposals of the Board of Directors for the appropriation of retained earnings at 31 March 2021, were approved.

Shareholders approved the appointment of new non-executive directors Jasmine Whitbread and Patrick Thomas, and voted in favour for the re-appointment of all Board members who stood for re-election this year.

A dividend of CHF 2.00 per share was approved and will be paid on the listed A registered shares while a dividend of CHF 0.20 per share will be paid on the B registered shares in the Company. The dividend in respect of the A shares will be payable on Thursday, 23 September 2021. The dividend in respect of Richemont South African Depository Receipts will be payable on Wednesday 29 September 2021. It will be subject to Swiss withholding tax at the rate of 35%. The remaining available retained earnings of the Company, after payment of the dividend, are to be carried forward to the next business year.

About Richemont

At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity, alongside Online Distributors that cultivate expert curation and technological innovation to deliver the highest standards of service. Richemont's ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.

Richemont operates in four business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; Online Distributors with Watchfinder & Co., NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, THE OUTNET, YOOX and the OFS division; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, AZ Factory, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, Montblanc, Peter Millar, Purdey and Serapian. Find out more at www.richemont.com.

Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemont's secondary listing.

