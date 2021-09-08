Anzeige
08.09.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Söder Sportfiske AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (467/21)

Listing of Söder Sportfiske AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market



On request of Söder Sportfiske AB, company registration number 556656-9447,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from September 9, 2021. 





Ordinary shares



Short name:                SODER          
------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 1 7 480 000        
------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                SE0016276539      
------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                1            
------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:              232528         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:       556656-9447       
------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:              First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:             MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                 SSME          
------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:             SEK           
------------------------------------------------------------------





Classification



Code Name         
----------------------------
40  Consumer Discretionary
----------------------------
4040 Retailers       
----------------------------





1"When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from Sep 9, 2021 up to and including Sep
10, 2021 i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have
been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see pages 59 in the prospectus." 




This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.
