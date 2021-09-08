Wolters Kluwer kicks off 2021 CCH Tagetik User Days to connect finance leaders across the globe

CCH Tagetik user community will come together in seven regional virtual events to discuss trends, exchange best practices, and learn about latest technology innovations

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, announced today its annual CCH Tagetik User Days. The 2021 edition will connect customers and partners in seven regional events planned throughout September and October across the globe.

After the great success of the CCH Tagetik inTouch global user conference held last May where 2600 participants from all over the world interacted virtually, the upcoming user days provide a more intimate virtual setting with a tailored agenda focused on regional priorities

Building on the global conference theme, "Go Beyond. Be Empowered." the CCH Tagetik User Days events will challenge finance leaders to be active in changing the future by driving innovation of their business from the Office of the CFO.

Event highlights include:

CFO perspective on the changing role of finance shared by Wolters Kluwer CFO & Member of the Executive Board, Kevin Entricken

Introduction of new supply chain planning solution following the recent acquisition of Vanguard Software, connecting finance and operations for an integrated business planning experience

The latest on CCH Tagetik Predictive Intelligence use cases

Special educational workshops and software demonstrations

Interactive sessions with regional content hosted by local teams in multiple languages

"Joining a CCH Tagetik User Day is a great opportunity for our customers and partners to network with peers and product experts to learn more about the technology they rely on each day to get their job done, said Ralf Gärtner, SVP & General Manager, TAA Corporate Performance Solutions. "While each event is different and envisioned by local teams with their own community priorities in mind, I'm excited for our customers to learn more about our CCH Tagetik AI-based solutions including Predictive Intelligence and Supply Chain Planning. The world of finance is changing. And the future is bright."

The events schedule is as follows:

Benelux & Nordic - Thursday, September 16th

North America - Monday, September 20th - Friday, September 24th

France - Thursday, September 23rd

DACH - Thursday, September 30th

UK - Tuesday, October 12th - Friday, October 15th

APAC - Wednesday, October 20th - Thursday, October 21st

Registration for the 2021 CCH Tagetik User Days is free of charge to our user community and has been co-sponsored by our partners. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet product experts, consultants, and Wolters Kluwer executives, all while networking with peers in their local CCH Tagetik community.

For more information about CCH Tagetik User Days, click here.

About Wolters Kluwer

About Wolters Kluwer Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contacts:



Beatriz Santin

Wolters Kluwer

+1 339 229 2447 office

Beatriz.santin@wolterskluwer.com



Greta Bartoli

Wolters Kluwer

+39 058396811 office

greta.bartoli@wolterskluwer.com

