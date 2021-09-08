The frameless design of the 50 kW facade was made possible by a concealed suspension technology that, according to its creators, eliminates the need for additional edging at the edge of the module. The installation was built with 135 W CIGS solar modules.German research institute Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB) has commissioned a 50 kW solar facade at its new research building in Adlershof, Berlin. The facade was built with 360 CIGS thin-film solar modules with a power output of 135 W each, provided by an undisclosed manufacturer and installed on the west, south and north sides of the building. ...

