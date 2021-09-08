AITE Group: Aite-Novarica Group Announces Winners of the 2021 Fraud & AML Impact Innovation Awards

Aite-Novarica Group recognizes innovative Fraud & AML providers leveraging best-in-class technology at an awards presentation during this year's virtual Financial Crime Forum.

Boston, MA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aite-Novarica Group is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Fraud & AML Impact Innovation Awards. The awards, which will be presented during Aite-Novarica Group's Financial Crime Forum taking place virtually September 14 and 15, 2021, recognize and celebrate the industry's leading and impactful fraud and anti-money laundering (AML) innovations.

In its first year, the Fraud & AML Impact Innovation awards program looked for organizations deploying new initiatives, products, and upgraded capabilities for more effectively and efficiently countering escalating financial crime threats and bringing our industry one step closer to next-generation financial crime fighting innovation. They are the providers and vendors, regardless of size or region, that others should look to follow.

The 2021 winners for Fraud Innovation:

Prove for User Experience

for Nuance Communications for Operational Efficiency

for Socure Sigma Synthetic Fraud for Risk Mitigation

The 2021 winners for AML Innovation:

Featurespace

Symphony AyasdiAI

Quantexa

The award winners and finalists were selected based on the following criteria, which were considered when scoring each entry:

Level of innovation and competitive advantage

Market needs assessment

Impact on customer and end-user experience

Impact on operational efficiency

Financial crime risk detection and mitigation

Level of scalability across customer base

Future roadmap assessment

"With digital acceleration at hyper-speed, financial organizations are confronted with balancing the increasing demands for elevating customer experiences and uplifting operational efficiency against the expanding needs for building better fraud and AML control frameworks," says Aite-Novarica Group Practice Leader Chuck Subrt. "Innovation holds the key to unlocking smarter, more efficient, and more impactful financial crime detection and prevention," he explains.

The winners were selected by a global panel of both internal and independent experts on fraud and AML. The identification of any Aite-Novarica Group award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Aite-Novarica Group of any vendor, product, or service.



Chaos and uncertainty spell opportunity for criminals, and organized crime rings continue to exploit the vulnerabilities exposed by the pandemic. As the global ecosystem gradually moves toward a new normal, financial services firms must rapidly adjust to emerging fraud and financial crime attack vectors. The Fourth Annual Aite-Novarica Financial Crime Forum is the industry's premier event where the best minds in the financial crime space convene to share their latest research and insights on fraud mitigation, authentication, and AML trends and techniques.

