Bold Ventures Inc.: Bold Ventures Updates Koper Lake Project - Ring of Fire

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide an update of Bold's Koper Lake Project that is located contiguous to the mining claim hosting the Noront Resources Ltd. ("Noront") Eagles Nest Nickel-Copper-PGE deposit. The Koper Lake Project hosts the Black Horse Chromite Resource that is contiguous to the east end of Noront's Blackbird Chromite deposit. The Black Horse Chromite Resource has a published inferred resource containing 85.9 million tonnes grading 34.5% Cr2O3 (Aubut 2015, see *Note below).

Recently, two competing offers have emerged for control of Noront Resources Ltd.

"Being located as close to the Eagles Nest and Blackbird deposits as we are, it is encouraging that the value of this emerging multi-metals, district scale, camp is coming back into focus. Having been involved from the outset, our team is quite aware of the potential of the Ring of Fire and that it has been extremely undervalued over the past decade," commented Bold CEO David Graham. "With our understanding of the chromite, battery and precious metals known to exist there, we feel the value of our Koper Lake Project and the Ring of Fire camp will only grow in time. The upside is substantial."

The Bold-Fancamp Option Agreement

Bold optioned the Koper Lake claims from Fancamp Exploration Ltd. in 2012 and has the right to earn up to a 100% interest in the claims, subject to certain royalties (see Bold news release dated January 7, 2013).

In turn, the Company optioned a portion of its right to earn up to a 100% interest in the Koper Lake claims to KWG Resources Ltd. ("KWG"). At that time, the property interests were divided into two commodity streams for the purposes of the KWG option. The two streams consist of chromite and "all other metals".

The Bold-KWG Option Agreement

By fulfilling the optional terms of the Bold-Fancamp Option Agreement, KWG has the right to earn up to 80% of Bold's interests in chromite found within the claims, while Bold retains up to a 20% carried interest. Concurrently, KWG has the right to earn up to a 20% working interest in "all other metals" and Bold will earn up to an 80% working interest in "all other metals" (see Bold news release dated March 6, 2018).

At this time, KWG has fulfilled the terms required for Bold's first 50% earn-in interest and as a result KWG has earned a 40% working interest in chromite and Bold retains a 10% carried interest in chromite. Bold holds a 40% working interest in "all other metals" and KWG holds a 10% working interest in "all other metals". KWG is the Operator of the chromite exploration work. Fancamp Exploration Ltd. owns the remaining 50% interest in the claims.

A Dundee Resources Ltd. subsidiary is Bold's co-venturer in its Ring of Fire regional exploration project and holds a one-third interest in Bold's interests within an area of interest that includes the Ring of Fire and is part of an option agreement signed in 2011 (see Bold news release dated April 12, 2011).

*Note: The Black Horse Chromite inferred resource is quoted as 85.9 million tonnes grading 34.5% Cr2O3 as described in the report titled: National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report, Koper Lake Project Chromite Deposit, McFauld's Lake Area, Ontario, Canada, Porcupine Mining Division

NTS 43D16, Updated Mineral Resource Estimation Technical Report

UTM: Zone 16, 548460m E, 5842511m N, NAD83

Prepared For KWG Resources Inc. and Fancamp Exploration Ltd.

By Alan Aubut P.Geo., December 15, 2015

The technical information found within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

A full description of Bold's Ring of Fire interests is found on the Company's Ring of Fire Project page at www.boldventuresinc.com.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Gold and Base Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located within active gold camps of Northern Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

As a result of the current COVID-19 virus concerns, the Company's management and contractors are following public guidelines and taking recommended steps to protect the health and safety of all personnel while carrying out operations. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic giving rise to local and national anti-virus measures, the scheduling of activities is subject to change. COVID-19 impacts may affect timing and availability of goods and services for the foreseeable future.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit www.boldventuresinc.com

"David B Graham"

David Graham

President and CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

