Loop Energy (TSX: LPEN), a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell-based solutions, announces their partnership with METTEM-M Ltd., a developer of vehicle control systems and systems integrator, to provide hydrogen electric powertrain solutions to commercial vehicle OEMs across Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and greater Europe. The companies' first joint project a hydrogen electric transit bus for GAZ Group, a leading global commercial vehicle OEM provider is presently on display at the International Commercial Vehicle Show 2021 (COMTRANS) in Moscow, Russia. The 12-meter passenger bus vehicle is expected to enter regular city transport service in Moscow, in early 2022, after completing customary road testing and vehicle level certification requirements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005445/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Under this agreement, METTEM will use Loop's eFlow powered fuel cell modules to develop and supply hydrogen electric subsystems, powertrains, and complete vehicle solutions for a variety of applications including transit buses, logistics vehicles, and rail transport.

The hydrogen electric transit bus, currently showcased by its OEM at COMTRANS 2021, marks the first commercial achievement between Loop Energy and METTEM. The vehicle's hydrogen electric control system was developed by METTEM under the contract with GAZ Group a leading manufacturer of light commercial and medium-duty vehicles, buses, powertrain and automotive components, and special-use vehicles headquartered in Russia. The solution is using GAZ Group's existing battery electric passenger bus platform, Loop Energy's high efficiency fuel cell modules, and METTEM's fully integrated hydrogen electric fuel cell system.

"Partnering with Loop was a natural next step for METTEM as we look to supply our OEM customers with mobility solutions that meet the growing demand in Russia and beyond for electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles over the next decade," said Jan Drewitz, CEO of METTEM. "With Loop's innovative fuel cell modules and our extensive powertrain and vehicle integration expertise, we foresee hydrogen electric solutions, and the benefits of extended range, peak power performance, and fuel efficiency, becoming the gold standard in the commercial vehicle market."

"Collaborating with METTEM is a key milestone for both the adoption of hydrogen electric solutions for commercial vehicles, as well as expanding Loop's footprint in both Russian and greater European markets," said George Rubin, Chief Commercial Officer of Loop Energy. "METTEM's market knowledge and technical expertise bring an invaluable contribution to this partnership. We are seeing a steady demand for clean energy alternatives across the globe and are eager to work with a leading player in the commercial vehicle industry to provide sustainable solutions."

About METTEM

METTEM-M, Ltd. is a company of the METTEM TRANSPORT Group. It is also a Russian enterprise that develops, integrates, and produces in series digital E/E control systems, onboard equipment for navigation and other purposes, as well as solutions for both vehicle manufacturers (buses, trucks, special vehicles, passenger cars) and transport operators. METTEM TRANSPORT Group is focused extremely on innovations to improve its products continuously and release new items. Cooperation with Loop Energy will make it possible to implement projects in a trendy area of hydrogen transportation. Applying its experience and competences, METTEM-M is designing hydrogen vehicles as effective and safe for use as possible. https://mettem-m.ru/

About Loop Energy Inc.

Loop Energy is a leading designer and manufacturer of fuel cell systems targeted for the electrification of commercial vehicles, including, light commercial vehicles, transit buses and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop's products feature the Company's proprietary eFlow technology in the fuel cell stack's bipolar plates. eFlow was designed to enable commercial customers to achieve performance maximization and cost minimization. Loop works with OEMs and major vehicle sub-system suppliers to enable the production of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. For more information about how Loop is driving towards a zero-emissions future, visit www.loopenergy.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect management's current expectations and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and could cause actual results and events to vary materially from those that are disclosed, or implied, by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to execute on its strategy and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2021. Loop disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005445/en/

Contacts:

Loop Energy Media Contact: Ashley Eisner Tel: +1.212.697.2600 aeisner@gscommunications.com

Loop Energy Business Contact: George Rubin Tel: +1.604.828.8185 grubin@loopenergy.com

METTEM Business Contact: Yuri Yanovich Tel: +7.916.412.18.33 yv.yanovich@mettem-m.ru