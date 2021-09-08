Data from Phase 1/2 innovaTV 205 Trial Evaluating Tisotumab Vedotin Combination Therapy in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer to be Featured in Mini Oral Presentation -
Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced data and trials in progress from its diverse and growing portfolio of marketed and investigational therapies will be presented at the virtual European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 Annual Meeting, to be held from September 16-21. Sixteen presentations will demonstrate the breadth of Seagen's portfolio and development activities, across multiple cancer types including a mini oral presentation featuring results from the Phase 1/2 innovaTV 205 clinical trial in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.
The innovaTV 205 trial of tisotumab vedotin (TV) is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of TV as monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy and other agents in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. Data to be shared will include interim analyses of TV plus carboplatin as a potential first-line therapy, as well as analyses of TV plus pembrolizumab in previously treated patients.
Seagen's Biologics License Application for TV monotherapy in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer is currently under Priority Review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a target action date of Oct. 10, 2021.
"The data to be shared at ESMO 2021 reflect our commitment to developing transformational cancer medicines for patients in areas of significant unmet medical need, including best-in-class antibody-drug conjugates," said Roger Dansey, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Seagen. "Our research to advance antibody-drug conjugates as monotherapies or in combination with other therapies for the treatment of various cancers has the potential to shape future treatment paradigms."
Other research presentations include subset analyses of EV-301, a phase 3 trial of enfortumab vedotin (EV) versus chemotherapy for previously treated advanced urothelial carcinoma, and the first data from a weekly-dosing trial of ladiratuzumab vedotin (LV), an investigational anti-LIV-1 antibody-drug conjugate, in pre-treated metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.
Data to be presented at ESMO 2021 for Seagen medicines and investigational agents:
Presentation #
Abstract Title
Lead
Presentation
Tisotumab Vedotin
723MO
Tisotumab Vedotin (TV) Carboplatin (Carbo) in First-line (1L) or Pembrolizumab (Pembro) in Previously Treated (2L/3L) Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer (r/mCC): Interim Results of ENGOT-Cx8/GOG-3024/innovaTV 205 Study
I. Vergote
Mini Oral Session Gynaelogical Cancers, Sunday, September 19, 5:30-5:35 PM CEST
930TiP
innovaTV 207: New Dosing Cohort in the Open Label Phase 2 Study of Tisotumab Vedotin in Solid Tumors
D. Hong
On Demand E-Poster
PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin)
698P
Analysis of hard-to-treat subgroups from EV-301, a phase 3 trial of enfortumab vedotin (EV) vs chemotherapy for previously treated advanced urothelial carcinoma
J. Rosenberg
On Demand E-Poster
705P
Systematic literature review (SLR) and network meta-analysis (NMA) of first-line (1L) therapies for locally advanced/metastatic urothelial carcinoma (la/mUC)
L. Bloudek
On Demand E-Poster
704P
Treatment Patterns Among Patients with Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma (aUC) in the US
A. Morgans
On Demand E-Poster
TUKYSA (tucatinib)
331TiP
HER2CLIMB-04: Phase 2 Trial of Tucatinib Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in Patients With HER2+ Locally Advanced or Metastatic Breast Cancer With and Without Brain Metastases (Trial in Progress)
L. Carey
On Demand E-Poster
1434TiP
MOUNTAINEER-02: Phase 2/3 study of tucatinib, trastuzumab, ramucirumab, and paclitaxel in previously treated HER2+ gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (GEC): Trial in Progress
D. Catenacci
On Demand E-Poster
557TiP
SGNTUC-019: Phase 2 basket study of tucatinib and trastuzumab in previously treated solid tumors with HER2 alterations (Trial in Progress)
M. Reck
On Demand E-Poster
1437TiP
Phase 1b/2, open label, dose escalation and expansion trial of tucatinib in combination with trastuzumab and oxaliplatin-based chemotherapy in patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2+ gastrointestinal cancers (Trial in Progress)
H. Park
On Demand E-Poster
439P
Characteristics and treatment patterns among patients with HER2-amplified advanced/metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): a clinical-genomic database study
J. Strickler
On Demand E-Poster
Ladiratuzumab Vedotin
259P
Weekly ladiratuzumab vedotin monotherapy for metastatic triple negative breast cancer
M. Tsai
On Demand E-Poster
643TiP
Open-Label, Phase 2 Study of Ladiratuzumab Vedotin (LV) for Unresectable Locally Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors (SGNLVA-005, Trial in Progress)
HT. Arkenau
On Demand E-Poster
ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin)
1029TiP
Phase 2 Trial of Pembrolizumab (Pembro) and Brentuximab Vedotin (BV) in Patients With Metastatic Solid Malignancies After Progression on Prior Programmed Cell Death Protein (PD)-1 Inhibitors (SGN35-033, Trial in Progress)
C. Lance Cowey
On Demand E-Poster
Early Pipeline
555TiP
A First-in-Human Trial of the Integrin Beta-6-Targeted Antibody-Drug Conjugate, SGN-B6A, in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors (SGNB6A-001, Trial in Progress)
E. Calvo
On Demand E-Poster
556TiP
A Phase 1 Study of SGN-STNV, a Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Targeting Sialyl-Thomsen-nouveau Antigen (STn), in Adults With Advanced Solid Tumors (SGNSTNV-001)
N. Lakhani
On Demand E-Poster
558TiP
Phase 1 Study of Effector-function Enhanced Monoclonal Antibody (mAb), SEA-TGT, in Advanced Malignancies (SGNTGT-001, Trial in Progress)
V. Ribrag
On Demand E-Poster
