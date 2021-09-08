Report finds that cloud adoption remains a top IT priority for 2021, with over half of study participants stating that security requirements and integrations with on-premise technology are their biggest hurdles

Security Compass, developer of the industry's first Balanced Development Automation (BDA) platform, today published the results of a new report, "The State of Cloud Adoption in 2021." Designed to highlight business drivers and challenges facing medium and large enterprises when developing software for the cloud, the study is based on insights provided by individuals who are directly involved in the development, deployment, or operation of their organization's cloud applications.

According to this research, in mid-sized to large enterprises, 50% of the software applications being developed are cloud based, and another 30% are expected to migrate to the cloud within the next two years. However, ensuring a secure cloud infrastructure requires a substantial investment in skills and dedication to designing processes that take both risks and business needs into account. According to The State of Cloud Adoption in 2021 report, organizations are struggling to develop cloud applications that meet security requirements and that integrate with existing on-premise technologies.

Across enterprises and mid-market organizations in a wide range of industries-including finance, insurance, manufacturing, retail as well as government-there is an urgent need for automated security solutions that enable software development to keep pace with business demands.

Key findings of the report include:

Cloud adoption opportunities and challenges 83% of respondents stated that cloud-based development and deployment is a top IT priority in 2021 for applications their company develops and deploys The two most prevalent challenges faced internally in developing cloud applications are security requirements (54%) and integration with on-premise technologies (54%)

Increased cloud based application development leads to greater interest in security automation 92% of enterprises that are developing over three quarters of their software applications in the cloud report an interest in solutions that automate proactive security and compliance processes

Business value beyond security The top three business drivers, in order, for moving applications that companies develop and deploy to the cloud were reported to be (1) enabling a remote workforce, (2) bringing technology to market faster, and (3) increasing agility. Cost was ranked a distant fourth. Respondents reported that security teams provide value to cloud adoption through improved time to market (39%) and secure cloud service configuration (60%).



"Businesses migrating to the cloud is not a new phenomenon, but the frequency with which these migrations are occurring has skyrocketed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations are facing more pressure to effectively develop their software in the cloud in a way that allows them to keep pace with competitors," said Rohit Sethi, CEO, Security Compass. "As cloud adoption continues to rise every year, it is essential that companies embrace proactive, automated security solutions in the applications that they build. We hope this report will provide useful insights to risk and technology practitioners and executives to help them make the most out of their organization's cloud adoption strategy."

For more information, and to view the full State of Cloud Adoption in 2021 report, click here. To learn more about Security Compass' expert cloud security consulting services, please click here or register for the upcoming webinar Learn How Organizations Are Embracing Cloud: Our 2021 Survey Results taking place on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

About the Survey

Security Compass commissioned Golfdale Consulting to conduct this survey research project. The survey was conducted online from May 12, 2021, through May 25, 2021, with 150 respondents (77% U.S. and 23% UK). Companies represented were required to have engineering teams of over 100 FTE who developed custom software. All survey respondents were directly involved in the development, deployment, or operation of cloud applications.

About Security Compass

Security Compass, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, enables organizations to shift left and build secure applications by design, integrated directly with existing DevSecOps tools and workflows. Its flagship product, SD Elements, allows organizations to balance the need to accelerate software time-to-market while managing risk by automating significant portions of proactive manual processes for security and compliance. SD Elements is the world's first Balanced Development Automation platform. Security Compass is the trusted solution provider to leading financial and technology organizations, the U.S. Department of Defense, government agencies, and renowned global brands across multiple industries. The company is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in the U.S. and India. For more information, please visit https://www.securitycompass.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005303/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Dan Warren (North America)

dan@golaunchtech.com

Hazel-Jasmine Weller (U.K./IRE)

hweller@libertycomms.com