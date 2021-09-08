New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - AGENTIX Corp. (OTC Pink: AGTX), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutic treatments targeting the endocannabinoid system (ECS) for the treatment of metabolic diseases, announced today it had entered into a worldwide exclusive license agreement and technology transfer agreement with the National Health Research Institutes ("NHRI") of Taiwan ROC, a nonprofit research institute, concerning the development and commercialization of DBPR211, an innovative new chemical entity with pre-clinical evidence demonstrating efficacy as a treatment for Obesity, Type 2 Diabetes (T2D), and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). This technology is a peripherally restricted cannabinoid receptor 1 antagonist that has successfully completed preliminary pre-clinical and in vivo testing requirements, including demonstrating it does not cross the blood brain barrier.

It is estimated there are 34.2 million people with T2D in the USA1; obesity prevalence has risen to 42.9%2; and experts estimate 24% of US adults have NAFLD3. Treatment options vary depending on the patient and disease. Metabolic comorbidities with NAFLD include T2D and obesity1. The endocannabinoid system plays a physiologic role in modulating energy balance, feeding behavior, lipoprotein metabolism, insulin sensitivity, and glucose homeostasis, which when dysregulated can all contribute to cardiometabolic risk. Evidence has suggested that the ECS is overactive in human obesity4.

Under the terms of the license agreement, the Company receives worldwide exclusive rights under several NHRI patents and patent applications to develop, manufacture and sell DBPR211 for the treatment of human disease. Under the terms of the license agreement, NHRI will assist the Company with the transfer and advancement of the lead therapeutic candidates into GMP manufacturing as the Company is targeting to begin a Phase I clinical trial within the next 12 months.

Rudy Mazzocchi, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of AGENTIX said, "We are pleased to have such an outstanding partner as NHRI and look forward to working with them as we advance these therapies into the clinic. This is an important, valuable and strategic asset as we continue to expand and advance the development, clinical and commercial platform of the company."

"The opportunity to pair this promising therapeutic candidate with a strong commercial partner is an exciting collaboration for us," said Dr. Jang-Yang Chang, Director of Institute of Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Research at NHRI. "We will continue to support the team at AGENTIX as they move this therapy into clinical trials."

About AGENTIX Corp:

AGENTIX is a vertically integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, science-driven, biopharmaceuticals that target the endocannabinoid system to treat a wide-range of diseases across multiple therapeutic areas with greater market exclusivity. AGENTIX acquired specific assets and licensing rights, including licensing rights associated with intellectual property as part of this Worldwide Exclusive Agreement with NHRI. For more information, please visit www.agentixcorp.com.

About the National Health Research Institutes:

NHRI is an independent, nonprofit research institute dedicated to the enhancement of medical research and the improvement of healthcare. Scientists at the NHRI conduct mission-oriented medical research and investigate many aspects of the basic biomedical sciences, as well as specific diseases. These range from the common problems such as aging, cancer, infectious diseases, mental disorders, occupational diseases, to health policy. For more information, visit https://www.nhri.edu.tw/eng.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including statements regarding the potential acquisition, the likelihood of closing the potential transaction, our clinical focus, and our current and proposed trials. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as "believes", "hopes", "intends", "estimates", "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates" and variations thereof, or the use of future tense, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Our forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and actual results could differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such statements. In evaluating all such statements, we urge you to specifically consider the various risk factors identified in our most recent Form 10-K in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by our forward-looking statements.

Our forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on currently available financial, economic, scientific, and competitive data and information on current business plans. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things: (i) the sufficiency of our cash position and our ongoing ability to raise additional capital to fund our operations, (ii) our ability to complete our contemplated clinical trials for any of our drug product candidates, or to meet the FDA's requirements with respect to safety and efficacy, (iii) our ability to identify patients to enroll in our clinical trials in a timely fashion, (iv) our ability to achieve approval of a marketable product, (v) design, implementation and conduct of clinical trials, (vii) the results of our clinical trials, including the possibility of unfavorable clinical trial results, (vii) the market for, and marketability of, any product that is approved, (viii) the existence or development of treatments that are viewed by medical professionals or patients as superior to our products, (ix) regulatory initiatives, compliance with governmental regulations and the regulatory approval process, and social conditions, and (x) various other matters, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties develop, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially and adversely from those anticipated, believed, estimated, or otherwise indicated by our forward-looking statements.

We intend that all forward-looking statements made in this press release will be subject to the safe harbor protection of the federal securities laws pursuant to Section 27A of the Securities Act, to the extent applicable. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements to take into account events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. Additionally, we do not undertake any responsibility to update you on the occurrence of any unanticipated events which may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Rudy Mazzocchi

321-229-2014

rudy@agentixcorp.com

REFERENCES:

https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/library/features/diabetes-stat-report.html https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/data/adult.html Younossi ZM, Koenig AB, Abdelatif D, Fazel Y, Henry L, Wymer M. Global epidemiology of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease-meta-analytic assessment of prevalence, incidence, and outcomes. Hepatology. 2016;64(1):73-84. doi:10.1002/hep.28431 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29331500/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95835