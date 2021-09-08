Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company") a Company commercializing a dedicated Breast CT (computed tomography) imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers, announced today it has received a Notice of Allowance in response to a patent application from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The patent pertains to a specialized 3D x-ray filter, known as a 3D-Beam Modulation Filter, that is designed to tailor the shape of the IzoView x-ray beam to match the shape of the patient's breast being scanned. The 3D filter provides benefits for both the patient and the imaging output by maximizing image quality while minimizing the radiation dose to the breast.

This follows news releases issued by the Company in 2020 announcing key patent applications entitled "Measuring Breast Density Using Breast Computed Tomography" and "Biopsy Systems For Breast Computed Tomography". Both applications have received Notices of Allowance from the USPTO, and Izotropic has filed continuation applications to strengthen the intellectual property of both patents.

"Continuing to develop and secure intellectual property is an important part of our long-term business plan to explore and develop Breast CT based products with additional indications for use in a platform delivery system," said Dr. John McGraw, CEO. "While our primary near-term focus is to obtain market authorization and commercialize IzoView as a diagnostic imaging device, we have a strategic plan for developing products under the future IzoView platform that includes solutions across screening and diagnosis in radiology, treatment planning and monitoring in surgical oncology, and breast reconstruction and implant monitoring in plastic and reconstructive surgery."



Izotropic's U.S. patent representation is led by Henry Daley, Ph.D., partner at Venable LLP law firm in Washington DC. In addition to a Doctor of Law degree, Mr. Daley holds a Ph.D. in physics and specializes in patent prosecution and intellectual property.

Izotropic continues to file and prosecute U.S. and international patents and expects additional IP developments and announcements in the future.

About Izotropic Corporation

Izotropic Corporation is the only publicly traded company commercializing a dedicated breast CT imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers. To expedite patient and provider access to IzoView, Izotropic's initial clinical study intends to demonstrate superior performance of diagnostic breast CT imaging over diagnostic mammography procedures and will initiate in Q2 2022. In follow-on clinical studies, Izotropic intends to validate platform applications including breast screening in radiology, treatment planning and monitoring in surgical oncology, and breast reconstruction and implant monitoring in plastic and reconstructive surgery.



IzoView produces high resolution breast images in true 3D and is ideal for imaging patients with dense breast tissue. A single 10 second scan acquires approximately 500 images without painful breast compression or continual technician breast handling, providing a more comfortable patient experience with low radiation dose levels.

In addition to improved detection capabilities, Izotropic anticipates IzoView's higher resolution 3D images could provide more accurate margin analysis (viewing edges of a tumor), lesion characterization (determining the qualities of an abnormality), and higher spatial resolution (the imaging ability to differentiate between internal breast structures). More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

