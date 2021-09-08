Anzeige
Nasdaq Tallinn: IuteCredit to hold investor webinar to introduce public bond offering

IuteCredit, an Estonian financial technology group, will introduce the public
offering of IuteCredit Finance bonds in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Germany
in a webinar to investors. All interested parties are invited to join the
webinar, scheduled to take place on 13 September 2021, 13.00 EEST. The webinar
will be held in English and prior registration is required. 

The webinar will be hosted by CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits. Questions
can also be sent prior to the webinar by e-mail to: investor@iutecredit.com. 

To join the webinar, please register not later than 13 September 2021, 12.00
EEST via the following link:
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7027194734956416784 

When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be prompted to download a
plug-in, which only takes a few seconds. In case the plug-in cannot be
downloaded, a web browser which enables you to attend the webinar will open
automatically. 

Registered participants will receive a reminder email one hour prior to the
webinar. The webinar will be recorded and, along with the presentation, will be
available online for anybody on the Company's website at www.iute.ee. 



Contact:

IuteCredit Europe

Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: investor@iutecredit.com

Phone: +372 699 0999

www.iute.ee



IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a responsible Estonian fintech company.
The Group offers installment loans and payment services via its 100%
subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers
currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and
Herzegovina. IuteCredit's loan products are unsecured consumer loans with
maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities
up to 60 months.
