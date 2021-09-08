The Glimpse Group, Inc.: Si Yang Joins The Glimpse Group As The General Manager of D6 VR, LLC, Adding Significant Fintech and Big Data Experience

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions, today announced that it has hired Si Yang to lead its subsidiary company D6 VR, LLC (D6VR). D6VR is a provider of VR-based software solutions for data-driven analytics, presentation and collaboration in any location and without the limitations of physical space.

Mr. Yang has extensive experience in the Investment Banking, Hedge Fund and Regulatory sector with a deep knowledge of data analysis and presentation. Positions Mr. Yang held prior to joining Glimpse include: Senior Manager, Research and Data Statistics Group - Federal Reserve Bank of NY; Valuation & Business Controller - CQS Asset Management; Business Area Controller, Rate & Credit Trading - Deutsche Bank. Mr. Yang holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and replaces Andy Maggio, D6VR's co-founder, who will continue to serve as an active advisor.

Video Link: https://vimeo.com/599889961

Si Yang, GM of D6VR commented, "I believe that the next-generation VR tools that D6VR has developed are important enablers, especially in a business world where data is becoming increasingly complex and people are more remote. The need for effective presentation, smooth collaboration and impactful analytics in Big Data is only increasing and D6VR provides unique solutions for these. I am very excited to join D6VR and work closely with its CTO and co-founder Brennan McTernan, to lead it in the next stage of its evolution."

Lyron Bentovim, President & CEO of The Glimpse Group added, "With the continued maturation of the VR industry, improved technologies and the acute business needs for effective remote work solutions, now is the right time to begin transitioning D6VR from its initial focus on product development and market education, to a stronger business development effort primarily centered on the Finance, Education and Big Data industry segments. We believe that Si has the necessary experience and skillset to drive D6 VR's growth going forward and are excited to have him onboard."

About D6 VR, LLC

D6 VR provides a comprehensive virtual workspace, designed to provide insight and analytics into complex data, improve productivity, and facilitate virtual collaboration and presentation. D6's "Workspace of the Future" leverages Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide both two-dimensional and multi-dimensional tools, allowing users in any data-driven industries to develop deeper insights, faster, and to share their work virtually with anyone, in any location without the limitations of physical space. For more information about D6VR, please visit www.d6vr.io

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose

of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information about The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

