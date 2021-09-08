Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) ("Gaensel" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company with assets in Biotech, Cryptocurrency, Software/Gaming and VR, Health, Beauty and Fashion, Technology, CRM & Data, Commodities, Retail Coffee, as well as General Contracting and Patented Building supplies, is pleased to announce its has reached a final agreement to acquire forty percent of the shareholding of ESARC SRL, an international Hi-Tech innovative audio systems company in Milan Italy.

ESARC SRL

Esarc Hi-Tech Srl, established more than 30 years ago, and since 2002 has been dedicated to the development of innovative audio systems and invisible loudspeakers that use magnetostrictive technology. In the shareholding structure there are entrepreneurs with decades of experience and proven successes in leading hi-tech companies. Esarc also deals with the active control of vibrations and noises and by virtue of this area of activity it participates in the international project BESST financed by the European Union and in INDUSTRIA 2015, founded by the Italian Ministry of Economic Development. Since 2010 Esarc has developed the Figaro and Ottone products, of which it holds rights, deposits and patents. The production of Figaro and Ottone is guaranteed 100% made in Italy, as well as their assembly, planning and design. This vocation for quality and Italian style is one of the distinctive elements of Esarc Hi-Tech, as well as among the most appreciated, compared to products of competing companies, even on a global scale.

There are now numerous installations of Figaro and Ottone in Italy and in the world and the reliability of the products is guaranteed. There are numerous high-profile international references, http://www.esarc.com/a-46_REFERENZE, and the Company has retail distributors in 20 countries.

ESARC has created over 6 patents and holds several ready to be registered at the appropriate time.

Our President, Maria Bomboi, states "We are pleased to complete this acquisition of ESARC and its founders and management team. ESARC provides our technology division another seasoned partner with outstanding relationships in the Hotel, Retail, Museums and other important sectors. Also, ESARC annual revenues for 2021 will be over six million ($6,000,000) USD and a substantial contribution to our overall revenue stream. ESARC is one of a number of active acquisitions we have been developing and will continue to develop for our shareholders."

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce its 20 Million USD Private Placement Memorandum which is a preferred stock series with an 11% interest payment has been released utilizing a web portal for investors and subscriptions, https://ppm.gegrgroup.com/.

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty - Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current.

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.

57 West 200 South

Suite 300

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

admin@gegrgroup.com

Phone: +1 518-567-3649

https://www.gegrgroup.com

Forward-looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (GEGR), and certain of the plans and objectives of GEGR with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "should", "will", "will likely result", "forecast", "outlook", "projects", "may" or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where GEGR operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, GEGR actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95852