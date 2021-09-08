Great Lakes Segway Acquires Longtime Florida Dealer

Walled Lake business continues to expand mobility offerings

WALLED LAKE, MI and MOUNT DORA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Continuing its expansion into personal mobility, Michigan's only Segway dealership is expanding into Florida.

Great Lakes Segway has acquired Segway of Central Florida (SCF), located at 430 N. Alexander St. in Mount Dora near Orlando, Florida. This is the first new Segway dealership added to the Walled Lake based business. The previous owner was Dave Holzapfel, who was looking to provide continuity to existing customers. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

L to R: Dave Holzapfel, John E. Smith and Dan Watson

Great Lakes Segway is owned and operated by John E. Smith. Founded in 2010 and now located in downtown Walled Lake, Mich. since 2017, the company not only sells Segway machines, but is a premier authorized repair center, being one of only three centers (including the Florida location) in the country. Segway of Central Florida currently employs three people who sell and service Segways, Ninebots, Trikkes, and is an authorized dealer for Pedego electric bikes, operating as Pedego Mount Dora.

"This was a natural fit for what we have already been doing and leverages our expertise in Segway and electric personal mobility sales, service and support, and allows us to bring Pedego electric bikes to the area," said Smith, who also owns Pedego Walled Lake, offering a variety of e-bikes for recreational and commercial use.

The Florida Segway team includes General Manager Dan Watson, a Florida native from Sorrento. SCF offer sales of the full suite of Segway products, including the full lineup of Ninebot products and repairs of Segway machines, serving all of Florida and beyond through an EZ Ship repair program. The plan is to continue serving current and new Segway owners, tour companies in greater Orlando and Southeast U.S., as well as area police departments, convention centers, universities, and recreational and entertainment companies.

In 2010 Smith opened his first company, a Segway PT Tour and Rental business based in Plymouth, Mich. which offered Segway tours and rentals. By 2016 Smith's business had become an authorized dealership, selling and later servicing the mobility devices.

With the recent Florida acquisition, Smith said his goal is to continue building a personal mobility business that offers unique outdoor recreation opportunities for young and old alike.

Great Lakes Segway is located at 239 E. Walled Lake Drive in Walled Lake, Mich. and is open 6 days a week, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday to ensure there is always a convenient time for customers to look at and test Segways, Pedego e-bikes and purchase accessories. Segway of Central Florida is located at 430 N. Alexander St. in Mount Dora, Fla. and is open Monday through Friday and Saturdays by appointment.

About Great Lakes Segway of Walled Lake: Founded in 2010 as a tour and rental company, Great Lakes Segway became an authorized Segway dealership in 2016 and opened a sales and service center in downtown Walled Lake. For further information visit https://greatlakessegway.com/ or call 248-896-2600.

SOURCE: Great Lakes Segway

