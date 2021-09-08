Clio Acquires YC-Backed Legal Document Automation Company, Lawyaw

Fresh off of Clio's acquisition of CalendarRules, this will be the company's third acquisition to date.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clio , the world's leading provider of cloud-based legal technology, announced its acquisition of Lawyaw, a San Francisco-based company developing innovative digital workflows for legal documents.

As part of the acquisition, Lawyaw's team, along with Tucker Cottingham, CEO and Co-founder of Lawyaw, will join Clio to continue their work connecting and streamlining information gathering, automated document generation, and e-signatures for legal professionals.

With Clio's focus on simplifying and automating tedious and critical tasks that take legal professionals away from client-centered legal experiences, the acquisition was a natural next step in the companies' long-standing partnership.

"We have been so impressed with the Lawyaw team and their dedication and innovation to streamlining the creation of important court forms and legal documents," said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. "Acquiring their business and bringing their team in-house better enables us to support further development against the critical work they are doing for the industry."

Founded in 2016 by Tucker Cottingham, Lawyaw has already made quite the impression on the technology and legal scene, as a part of YC's Winter '18 class.

"We're thrilled to join Clio," said Tucker Cottingham, Co-founder and now General Manager of Lawyaw. "This accelerates our ability to modernize legal documents and the delivery of legal services."

Lawyaw and Clio have had a productive working relationship for several years, including a long-standing data integration. Lawyaw was also the first document automation company to offer an app inside of Clio's app store. Solidifying the relationship will enable more rapid innovation and new product offerings that will help modernize legal service delivery.

What makes Lawyaw unique among legal document automation solutions is its focus on digitizing entire workflows from information gathering to document assembly, e-signatures, and more in an easy-to-use, cloud-based interface that simplifies document generation for law firms whether they're in-office or remote.

This announcement comes weeks after Clio's announcement and acquisition of CalendarRules, which helps law firms manage their court deadlines specific to jurisdictions in all 50 states.

Jack Newton is set to announce further innovations in the coming months at the Clio Cloud Conference, setting the tone for what the industry can expect to see from Clio in the coming years. Legal professionals are encouraged to purchase their 2021 conference passes at cliocloudconference.com.

About Clio

