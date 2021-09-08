Cyren Ltd: Improving and Cyren Partner to Strengthen Phishing Defense for Microsoft 365

Technology consulting company complements its security services with Cyren anti-phishing solution

McLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Today, Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions, and Improving, a leading technology management and consulting services firm, announced their partnership to address the "new normal" of cloud adoption and increased phishing threats. Improving's trusted IT services in combination with Cyren's anti-phishing solution, Cyren Inbox Security, will help businesses of all sizes leverage the power of Microsoft 365 while eliminating the effort required to detect and contain phishing attacks.

Improving is a complete IT services firm that offers training, consulting, recruiting, and project services for hundreds of clients across the globe. An award-winning, Microsoft gold-certified partner with over 1,000 employees, Improving has the scale, technical capabilities, and success record to support clients along their digital transformation journey. Leveraging Microsoft's cloud-based solutions, Improving delivers on transformation projects focused on Modern Workplace, Data, Business Applications, Secure Applications and Infrastructure, and Cloud Solutions.

As Improving helped more organizations migrate to and operate from the cloud, they recognized the need for a best of breed architecture for anti-phishing in the face of increased business email compromise attacks targeting their customer base and Improving's own employees. They were already familiar with the leading email security gateways and Microsoft Defender for Office 365 so they knew the strengths and weaknesses of each offering. Improving sought a cloud-ready, layered approach to complement Microsoft 365 native security capabilities without the complexities introduced by third-party secure email gateways.

This past year, Improving initiated a pilot deployment of Cyren Inbox Security and Cyren Incident Response Services with a client suffering from a high volume of phishing threats and false positives. They were immediately struck by the effectiveness and non-intrusive nature of Cyren's solution, and the amount of time saved with the incident response service. Unlike other third-party email security solutions, Cyren Inbox Security deployed easily, had immediate effect, and allowed IT staff to focus on other priorities outside of maintaining email hygiene. "Cyren Inbox Security is incredibly powerful, yet incredibly simple," said Christopher Lee, a Technical Director at Improving. "The busy IT teams that we work with, and our own consultants simply do not have the time to manage complex solutions. The combination of Microsoft Defender for Office 365 and Cyren Inbox Security is a very affordable and effective solution towards combating one of the biggest vulnerabilities for our clients, targeted and evasive phishing," added Christopher.

"Our partnership with Improving will help organizations safely modernize their operations," said Lior Kohavi, Chief Strategy Officer & EVP Advanced Solutions at Cyren. "Their expertise in Microsoft security and cloud technologies combined with Cyren Inbox Security and Cyren Incident Response Services will allow previously hesitant businesses to safely and securely embrace the cloud."

