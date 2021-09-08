Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Raul Farfán to the role of Executive Director Sustainability and the promotion of Ivan Devia to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Raul Farfán is a Sustainability & Governance (ESG) expert with more than 20 years of experience in Corporate Social Responsibility, Communications, Sustainable Development, Government Relations and Stakeholder Engagement and Management across South America, North America and Asia. Raul has worked in ESG senior management roles for global energy and mining companies such as; Cambior, Xstrata-Copper, Antamina, Kallpa Energy, Newmont Corporation and Goldfields. Notably, Raul worked for Newmont as Senior Director - External Relations - Peru and Regional Director - External Relations - Yanacocha; for the BHP-Teck-Glencore-Mitsubishi JV at the Antamina mine in Peru as the Community Relations Manager; as Government and Community Relations manager for Xstrata Copper at the Tampakan Project in the Philippines and also at the Las Bambas Project in Peru and he spent 5-years working with Social Capital Group, consulting on various resource projects with major companies in South America and around the World. Raul has a BSc Chemistry from the University of Cayetano Heredia, Peru; an MSc in Environmental Science and Technology from the UNESCO International Institute for Hydraulics, Infrastructure and Environmental Engineering in the Netherlands and a Certificate in Business Management from the University of San Ignacio de Loyola, Peru.

Ivan Devia is a co-founder the Company and has worked with Royal Road as Operations Director and VP-Operations since 2015. Ivan has been instrumental in ensuring the security, operational safety and effectiveness of Royal Road's exploration, social and environmental teams. He has helped guide the Company's strategy at both the project and regional-scale throughout Nicaragua and Colombia and played a leading role in community, joint-venture and stakeholder relations. Ivan had a distinguished military career serving with the Colombian Special Forces, he is a graduate in Military Science, Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law from the University of Nueva Granada and has worked with BP Exploration; KBR - Halliburton (Iraq); Anglogold Ashanti Colombia as Manager of the Operations Center and B2Gold Colombia, as Health Safety and Security Manager.

"The appointment of Raul, the elevation of Ivan to the role of COO and the recent appointment of ESG-specialist Liz Wall as the Company's Chair, coupled with the hard work and dedication of our environmental and social teams in both Colombia and Nicaragua, reflects the Company's long-held commitment to international best practices, to effective innovation in environmental mitigation and to the creation of sustainable community and stakeholder partnerships based on mutual respect and understanding," said Dr Tim Coughlin, Royal Road's President and CEO. "Our approach to Security, Safety and ESG is hands-on, practical, meaningful and pervasive top to bottom throughout the organization. Actions are louder than words and I am confident that with these new management changes, the Company is even better placed to prove itself as more than just an effective explorer."

