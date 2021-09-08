Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - During a ceremony on August 18, Lao PDR received a shipment of 1,592,500 ASTM Level 3 surgical masks donated by PRIMED Medical Products, in partnership with the Government of Canada in Laos. This shipment of masks was handed over to the Government of Lao PDR in a ceremony attended by Minister of Health, Dr. Bounphaeng Phoummalaisit, Mr. Bob Paquin, Chargé d'affaires and Head of Office, Office of the Embassy of Canada in Laos, Mr. Leo Xie, PRIMED's Vice-General Manager of Asia Manufacturing as well as Ms. Peng Jin and Ms. Yu Hsuan Pi from VITA Park at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Vientiane.

The masks donated are the same highly protective face masks relied upon by many of those working on the frontlines against COVID-19 in Canada and around the world. The masks will be utilized by care providers as Laos confronts its second wave of the pandemic. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, PRIMED has been focused and successful in ensuring a consistent and secure supply of PPE to all of its global partners.

"Canada is a nation that gives back when the world is in need," said David Welsh, President & CEO of PRIMED Medical Products. "We felt it to be imperative to do our part to help protect those in the local community that have welcomed us with open arms as we develop our manufacturing facility in Laos."

"PRIMED is a Canadian company with a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility, and they are keen to support the Lao government's campaign to promote quality investment," said Bob Paquin, Chargé d'affaires, Office of the Embassy of Canada in Laos.

PRIMED recently completed construction on the first phase of their Laos factory. The wholly-owned facility is 95,000 square feet and at full capacity will employ more than 300 people. This donation brings PRIMED's total donations of surgical masks during the pandemic to nearly 40 million masks.

About PRIMED Medical Products

Founded in 1995, PRIMED Medical Products is a Canadian manufacturer of medical personal protective equipment. PRIMED manufacturing facilities are ISO certified and undergo regular audits by international regulatory and certification organizations. PRIMED's high-quality, medical products are used in virtually every hospital across Canada and in healthcare facilities throughout the United States, South America, Europe, Asia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Their product offering spans medical, surgical and infection control products including, protective apparel and wound care.

